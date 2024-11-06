OptraSCAN Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Digital Pathology Solutions and Drive Global Impact

With this Series B funding, OptraSCAN is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and expand its reach within both established and emerging markets

With Series B funding, OptraSCAN is poised to offer its array of cloud-enabled digital pathology WSI systems, with AI algorithms, on a pay-per-use model, expanding access & driving market adoption.” — Abhi Gholap Founder and CEO OptraSCAN

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OptraSCAN , a digital pathology solutions company, is excited to announce the successful closure of its $30 million Series B funding round, led by Molbio Diagnostics. This new investment will drive OptraSCAN’s continued innovation in digital pathology, enabling the expansion of its accessible, AI-driven solutions to healthcare providers worldwide and reinforcing its commitment to making diagnostic technology affordable and widely available.With the Series B funding, OptraSCAN aims to enhance its portfolio of cloud-enabled digital pathology whole slide scanning systems and AI algorithm suites designed to provide seamless, accurate diagnostics. This funding round will accelerate research and development, expand global sales and marketing efforts, and support the company’s mission of breaking down barriers to healthcare equity through advanced diagnostic technology.“OptraSCAN is thrilled to have Molbio Diagnostics leading this funding round, a partner who shares our dedication to innovation and expanding access to quality healthcare,” said Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO of OptraSCAN. “This investment will allow us to bring life-saving digital pathology solutions to even more markets, helping laboratories of all sizes make timely, precise diagnoses possible. Together with Molbio, we aim to bridge gaps in healthcare by delivering technology that supports high-quality, affordable diagnostics globally.”Molbio Diagnostics, known for its work in molecular diagnostics, brings to the partnership a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility. With this strategic investment, both companies will further their mutual goal of democratizing access to diagnostic technology and enhancing patient outcomes.“Molbio Diagnostics is honored to lead OptraSCAN’s Series B funding round, supporting an organization that shares our vision of making advanced healthcare accessible to all,” said Mr. Natrajan, Founder CEO of Molbio. “We are excited to see the impact OptraSCAN will continue to make in digital pathology, especially as they work to empower healthcare providers in underserved regions with cutting-edge diagnostic technology.”As part of its ongoing mission, OptraSCAN has developed a full suite of digital pathology solutions, from slide scanning and AI-driven image analysis to cloud storage and consultation platforms. The company’s technology is especially designed to make digital pathology adoption affordable, providing flexible pricing models and scalable options to ensure that even small laboratories can benefit from advanced pathology solutions. OptraSCAN’s products are widely used across the globe by pathologists, researchers, and healthcare providers to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of diagnostics. With this Series B funding, OptraSCAN is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and expand its reach within both established and emerging markets. The funding will also support initiatives to enhance AI-driven pathology algorithms and further develop solutions that assist pathologists in diagnosing a range of diseases more efficiently. OptraSCAN is granted 6 patents and plans to further expand its patent portfolio.About OptraSCANOptraSCANis a digital pathology solutions company, transforming how pathology services are delivered through innovative and affordable technology. OptraSCAN offers a complete range of digital pathology systems, including slide scanning, AI-based image analysis, cloud-based storage, and consultation platforms, all designed to improve diagnostic accuracy and accessibility. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality digital pathology solutions for laboratories of all sizes, with a focus on affordability, accessibility, and advancing healthcare equity.OptraSCAN is a registered trademark of OptraSCAN, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. OptraSCAN products are CE-IVDR cleared. OptraSCAN products are for research use only within United States of America.

