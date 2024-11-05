EPC Space Launches Rad Hard HEMTKY Product line

EPC Space, a leading provider of radiation hardened GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, announces the launch of HEMTKY product line.

EPC Space's HEMTKYs provides designers with ability to reduce their circuit power losses in hard switching applications where the device is momentarily conducting high current in reverse,
— Bel Lazar, CEO at EPC Space
ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A HEMTKY is a HEMT, High Electron Mobility Transistor, with an embedded Schottky diode. The presence of an antiparallel Schottky diode in the HEMTKY structure minimizes third quadrant conduction losses absent GaN HEMT synchronous drive. Notable advantages are:

• Predictable conduction losses, no reverse recovery charge
• Reduced system sensitivity to half-bridge deadtime variance
• Reduced negative voltage stress on gate drivers
• Eliminates the need for an external anti-parallel diode

EPC7052BSH is the first of a series of products to be launched as part of the HEMTKY product line. EPC7052BSH is a Rad Hard e-GaN® 100 V, 30 A, 10.0 mΩ typ with monolithically integrated GaN Schottky Diode in parallel with the source-drain terminals of the GaN Power FET. The EPC7052BSH has a total dose rating greater than 1 Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85 MeV/(mg/cm2).

EPC Space’s HEMTKYs provides designers with ability to reduce their circuit power losses in hard switching applications where the device is momentarily conducting high current in reverse, said Bel Lazar, CEO at EPC Space.

Price & Availability
For 500-unit quantities, engineering models are priced at $212 USD each, while space level units are priced at $315 USD each.

About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.

Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

