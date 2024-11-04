Gov. Justice announces $77 million contract for major bridge project on Corridor H, will complete Kerens to Parsons section

BLUEFIELD, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the contract award for Roaring Run Bridge, completing the Kerens to Parsons section of Corridor H. Triton Construction Inc. has been awarded the over $77 million project. Gov. Justice made the announcement during an event along the King Coal Highway, where he announced another contract award. “Getting the Roaring Run Bridge project off the ground is just another piece of the puzzle for Corridor H,” Gov. Justice said. “This final piece for the Kerens to Parsons section is a massive milestone in our ultimate goal of finishing this corridor. These announcements bring us closer to running through the finish line on Corridor H. I’ve said it over and over again, but Corridor H is the most important project for West Virginia. Celebrating these days feels amazing, and when we finally say that Corridor H is finished, it will be a historic day for West Virginia.” Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. said. “This accomplishment involved many late nights of work and after-hour meetings involved in coordinating with our partners at FHWA, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Monongahela National Forest, local leaders, our design consultants, and residents of the local communities. With this project now being underway, only two sections remain in achieving the ultimate goal of fully completing Corridor H.” Kerens to Parsons carries Corridor H through some of the most rugged terrain on the entire route. When Gov. Jim Justice took office in 2017, he made completing Corridor H a priority of his administration. The four-lane highway begins at Weston and travels across central West Virginia to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia. The highway is expected to open some of West Virginia’s most remote areas in Grant, Tucker, and Hardy counties to economic development, connect West Virginia’s highlands with eastern ports, speed travel times through the mountains, and provide a smooth, safe highway for travelers and residents.

