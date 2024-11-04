Gov. Justice announces $58 million contract, breaks ground on next section of King Coal Highway

BLUEFIELD, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the award of a $58 million contract for the construction of a 2.5-mile stretch of the King Coal Highway, connecting Littlesburg to the Mercer County Airport. The King Coal Highway is a four-lane highway approximately 95 miles long running through McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wyoming, and Wayne counties, along or near currently existing US 52 from US 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield. The Roads to Prosperity Project is helping open Southern West Virginia to economic development. “Years ago, I had a vision for Roads to Prosperity, and it’s taken off in ways I never thought possible,” Gov. Justice said. “The King Coal Highway is one of our most crucial projects because it unlocks the potential for Southern West Virginia. It sat on the sidelines for 30 years until we had a leader who truly believed in our state and the benefits our roads could bring. Today, we’re celebrating another big milestone for the King Coal Highway, with even more projects on the way. We’re not slowing down or taking a backseat—West Virginia is on the move, and we’re going to keep it rolling.”

