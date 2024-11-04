Loneliness is a Health Concern for Female Executives

Success in the professional world is often viewed as the ultimate validation of one's skills and perseverance. Yet, for many women, rising through the ranks can come with an unexpected consequence: loneliness.

Research increasingly shows that as women advance in their careers, they experience isolation, which has profound implications for both their mental and physical health. As loneliness has now been declared a public health emergency, understanding its impact on professional women—and how to address it—is more crucial than ever.

In recent years, the U.S. Surgeon General has sounded the alarm on an epidemic of loneliness, likening its health risks to those of smoking and obesity. A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that loneliness increases the risk of early death by as much as 30%. The same report links chronic loneliness to heightened risks of heart disease, stroke, and depression. While the issue is often associated with older adults, younger generations, particularly those in high-pressure jobs, also are affected.

A 2022 study conducted by health care and insurance company Cigna Group revealed that workplace loneliness affects both individual employees and organizations at large. Women—and even more profoundly, women of color—reported higher levels of loneliness, which impacted their job satisfaction, productivity, and performance.

The economic cost of this loneliness to employers is staggering. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that loneliness and absenteeism cost businesses over $154 billion annually in lost productivity.



Why women feel lonely

As women advance in their careers, they frequently find themselves walking a tightrope between expectations of assertiveness and the backlash they may face when exhibiting those traits. Women leaders often report being labeled "too aggressive" or "unlikeable" for behavior considered acceptable in men. This dynamic can alienate them from their colleagues, making it difficult to form close workplace relationships.

Moreover, the higher women ascend in their careers, the fewer peers they encounter who share similar experiences. According to the 2023 Women in the Workplace report from women’s support organization Lean In Foundation and management consultancy McKinsey & Co., women hold fewer than 25% of executive positions in corporate America. This lack of female representation at the top can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and isolation, as women may struggle to find mentors or support networks. The pressure to constantly "prove oneself" in male-dominated environments further intensifies these feelings.

Compounding these challenges, women are often expected to juggle work responsibilities with caregiving duties at home. The time and energy required to meet both professional and personal demands can limit opportunities for social engagement and deepening personal connections, further contributing to isolation.

The physical and mental toll of loneliness is substantial. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has warned that loneliness is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, dementia, stroke, and depression. Despite the benefits of career advancement—financial stability and improved access to health care, among others—loneliness can offset these advantages, undermining overall well-being.

For women, the stresses of leadership can lead to higher levels of anxiety and burnout. These stresses, combined with feelings of isolation, can erode their health over time, despite the external signs of success.



Combatting loneliness

Fortunately, loneliness isn’t inevitable for professional women. There are several evidence-based strategies that can be employed to reduce feelings of isolation and foster greater well-being.

*Cultivate a support network. Building and maintaining a strong professional network is crucial, especially for women in leadership. Seek out mentorship opportunities, join women-focused business organizations, and create spaces for peer connections. A study in the Harvard Business Review found that women with close-knit professional networks are more likely to attain leadership roles and report higher job satisfaction.

*Balance work and life. While career advancement often demands time and energy, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential for preventing burnout and combating loneliness. Setting boundaries around work hours, prioritizing social activities, and carving out time for friends and family can help create a more fulfilling personal life.

*Practice mindfulness and stress management. High-level roles can be emotionally taxing, and stress often exacerbates feelings of isolation. Incorporating mindfulness practices such as meditation or yoga into daily routines can reduce stress and improve mental health. Research published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology indicates that mindfulness can reduce loneliness and promote emotional well-being.

*Seek professional help. In some cases, loneliness can become overwhelming and require professional intervention. Therapy, particularly cognitive-behavioral therapy, has been shown to be effective in helping individuals address feelings of isolation and develop healthier relationships.



Supporting women

Here in Spokane, the rise of women in leadership positions is something to celebrate. However, this success brings with it an opportunity for the local community and businesses to foster inclusive environments that mitigate the risks of loneliness. By encouraging mentorship programs, promoting mental health resources, and creating inclusive professional spaces, Spokane businesses can ensure that women thrive not only in their careers but also in their well-being.

While loneliness remains a pressing public health concern, it doesn’t have to be an inevitable side effect of professional success. By taking proactive steps to build connections, manage stress, and seek support when necessary, women can continue to rise in their careers while reducing the impact on their health or happiness.

[Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in the Spokane Journal of Business.]