FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Tift County
ATLANTA – FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Tift County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Center location:
Tift County
Tift County Swimming Pool
202 Baldwin Dr
Tifton, GA
Additional centers are open in Appling, Chatham, Coffee, Laurens, Liberty, Lowndes, McDuffie, Richmond, Toombs and Washington counties. Additionally, Mobile Disaster Assistance Centers are open in Telfair and Ware counties for a limited time. Mobile centers give survivors another option to get help with their application and find other resources.
Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
|
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
|
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road, Dublin, GA 31021
|
Liberty County
Miller Park/HQ Fire Station
6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320
|
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605
|
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904
|
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436
|
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082
FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours
|
Telfair County
Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot
48 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055
Saturday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|
Ware County
Courthouse Annex
305 Oak Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501
Saturday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.