FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Tift County

ATLANTA – FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Tift County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Center location:

Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Dr

Tifton, GA

Additional centers are open in Appling, Chatham, Coffee, Laurens, Liberty, Lowndes, McDuffie, Richmond, Toombs and Washington counties. Additionally, Mobile Disaster Assistance Centers are open in Telfair and Ware counties for a limited time. Mobile centers give survivors another option to get help with their application and find other resources.

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513 Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533 Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road, Dublin, GA 31021 Liberty County Miller Park/HQ Fire Station 6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Telfair County Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot 48 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055 Saturday, Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ware County Courthouse Annex 305 Oak Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501 Saturday, Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

