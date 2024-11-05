Guardian Dentistry Partners and Perio Protect Celebrate Innovative Periodontal Care Success 

Perio Protect Guardian Dentistry Partners

Collaboration Yields Remarkable Patient Outcomes, Setting New Standards in Oral Health Management

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Dentistry Partners, a leading Dental Partnership Network, and Perio Protect, innovators in non-invasive periodontal treatment, are proud to announce a collaborative success story in advanced patient care. This partnership has resulted in exceptional outcomes for patients with persistent periodontal disease, as demonstrated by a recent Orkos Award given for excellence in case study.

Ashling Wilson, RDH, a hygienist at a Guardian Dentistry Partners location in Northern Virginia, submitted the winning case study. With over 25 years of experience in dentistry, Wilson's expertise, combined with Guardian's commitment to innovation and Perio Protect's advanced home care system, led to remarkable improvements in a challenging periodontal case.

The case study highlighted a patient with multiple health challenges who had not responded adequately to traditional treatments. After implementing the Perio Protect Method®, the patient experienced an 80% reduction in bleeding on probing in just three weeks.

"What's unique about this case is that after scaling and root planing, laser therapy, and localized antibiotic treatment, no other adjunct therapies seemed to be as effective as Perio Protect," Wilson explained. "The patient went from feeling resigned about his oral health to feeling empowered and hopeful."

This success story underscores the effectiveness of the Perio Protect Method in managing periodontal disease between office visits, a crucial factor in long-term oral health maintenance. It also demonstrates Guardian Dentistry Partners' commitment to adopting advanced, patient-friendly technologies that improve outcomes.

"At Guardian, our mission centers around building a great culture, nurturing relationships, and partnering with top-tier providers who share our values," said Jeremy Smith, BSDH, RDH, Director of Dental Hygiene at Guardian Dentistry Partners. "Ashling exemplifies this commitment, consistently seeking out innovative approaches to enhance patient care."

"We're thrilled to see the positive impact of Perio Protect in Guardian practices," said Tanya Dunlap, PhD, Vice President of Perio Protect. "This collaboration showcases how Perio Protect’s innovative home care solution complements professional in-office treatments, leading to superior results for patients."

Guardian Dentistry Partners, now with over 164 practices across 11 states, plans to expand the use of Perio Protect across its network, further enhancing the high standard of care provided to patients.

"As we continue to grow, we remain committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation," Smith added. "Partnerships like the one with Perio Protect allow us to offer our patients the most effective, science-backed treatments available."

For more information about Guardian Dentistry Partners, visit www.guardiandentistry.com. To learn more about Perio Protect and the Perio Protect Method, visit www.PerioProtect.com.



About Guardian Dentistry Partners

Guardian Dentistry Partners is a Dental Partnership Network built on the principle that all dental professionals deserve the opportunity to own and lead. With a rapidly growing network of practices across multiple states, Guardian is committed to superior patient care and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation in dental healthcare.

About Perio Protect

Perio Protect is the developer of the Perio Protect Method®, a homecare treatment for patients with chronic gum disease using an FDA-cleared, non-invasive tray delivery system. The company is committed to improving oral health through science-backed, patient-friendly solutions. With a focus on trusted clinical science and excellent support, Perio Protect is the leader in periodontal medicament carriers and continues to revolutionize periodontal care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.