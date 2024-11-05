Swope, Rodante P.A. Welcomes New Attorney Greta Carter to the Firm

Attorney Greta Carter Swope, Rodante P.A.

We are confident Greta will make valuable contributions to our mission of seeking justice for our clients.” — Managing Partner Angela Rodante

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A., a leading law firm dedicated to complex litigation and achieving justice for its clients, is pleased to announce the addition of Greta Carter as the newest attorney on their team. Greta joins the firm with a distinguished academic record and a passion for legal advocacy, bringing her experience dispute resolution, and an array of legal specialties to serve the firm’s diverse client base.Greta earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where she received the prestigious Governor’s Scholarship, a full-tuition merit-based award. Known for her academic rigor, she was a regular on the Dean’s List and held prominent roles in multiple student organizations, including serving as Vice President of Administration for OutLaw and Secretary of the Environmental and Land Use Law Society. Greta’s dedication to legal practice was further honed through her active participation in Alternative Dispute Resolution, Negotiation, and Arbitration competitions.Greta gained substantial hands-on legal experience through various clerkships and internships, including her work at the nationally renowned firm Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP in Los Angeles. There, she contributed to numerous facets of case preparation, from drafting demand letters and complaints to conducting in-depth legal research and client consultations. Additionally, she served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Roy B. Dalton, Jr., in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, where she deepened her understanding of the legal process through extensive research and drafting of court memoranda and orders.“We are thrilled to welcome Greta to our firm family,” said Managing Partner Angela Rodante . “Her rigorous academic background, combined with her determination and family pedigree, make her an exceptional addition to our team. We are confident Greta will make valuable contributions to our mission of seeking justice for our clients.”Before law school, Greta graduated magna cum laude from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science. Her early career included work as a legal assistant, where she managed sensitive records and assisted with trial preparation, laying a solid foundation for her future in law.Greta’s commitment to advocacy and her wide-ranging legal expertise make her a strong asset to Swope, Rodante P.A. The firm is excited to see the impact she will have as part of their team of dedicated attorneys who are passionate about fighting for justice and creating meaningful change for their clients.About Swope, Rodante P.A.Swope, Rodante P.A. is a Tampa-based law firm known for its expertise in complex litigation, insurance bad faith litigation , and unwavering commitment to justice. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm focuses on advocating for individuals who have experienced catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and insurance bad faith. Swope, Rodante is committed to advancing the civil justice system in Florida and ensuring that all citizens have access to the representation they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.