MEDIA ADVISORY: Join the Veterans Employee Resource Group’s Veterans Day Ceremony: "A Legacy of Loyalty and Service" in the Legislative Building in Olympia

November 4, 2024

Join the Veterans Employee Resource Group’s Veterans Day Ceremony: "A Legacy of Loyalty and Service" in the Legislative Building in Olympia

Olympia, WA – The Washington State Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG), Employment Security Department (ESD) and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) invite you to join in honoring our service members at the annual VERG Veterans Day Ceremony, titled "A Legacy of Loyalty and Service," on November 6th, 2024, from 1pm to 3pm.

Location: The event will take place in the Legislative Building - Columbia Room, located at 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98504.

Veterans Day is a time to honor and recognize the brave service members who have served in the United States Armed Forces. This ceremony is an opportunity for us to come together as a community to express our gratitude and appreciation for their dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to our nation.

The Washington Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) is a community within state employment dedicated to supporting veterans, service members, and their spouses. The VERG helps integrate the unique experiences, values, and knowledge of these individuals into state agencies.

“Our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment ensures that veterans and their families feel valued and empowered in their professional journeys,” said VERG Chair Sarah MacLeod. “By promoting awareness and understanding, we aim to bridge the gap between military and civilian careers, offering tailored support and resources to help veterans transition successfully. Through collaboration and shared knowledge, the VERG strives to create a workplace culture that honors the sacrifices of those who have served, while also enhancing the diverse talents and perspectives they bring to the state workforce.”

The names of four Medal of Honor Recipients with ties to Washington State were inscribed on the monument earlier in the year and will be formally unveiled during the Veterans Day Ceremony.

Sergeant Kyle J. White

Staff Sergeant Ronald J. Shurer II

Captain Edward C. Allworth

1st Lieutenant James E. Swett

Signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War, The Medal of Honor was the nation’s first valor Medal and remains at the top of the military’s “pyramid of honor.” The Medal represents the courage, integrity, sacrifice, commitment, citizenship, and patriotism displayed by those awarded it.

Since its first presentation in 1863, just over 3,500 Medals have been awarded, a very small percentage of the over 40 million individuals who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Washington State salutes all Medal of Honor recipients, acknowledging their remarkable service and sacrifice. Find out more about the Congressional Medal of honor and each recipient listed above by visiting: https://www.cmohs.org/ .

The VERG Veterans Day event will also feature:

Posting of the Colors, the National Anthem, and Armed Forces Service Medley

Band performance by 56th Army Band from JBLM

Veterans Day Proclamation reading Keynote address by WDVA Assistant

Remarks from Director for Veteran Services and Counseling and Wellness, Abuoh Neufville

Remarks from State VERG Chair Sarah MacLeod

Remarks from ESD Commissioner Cami Feek

Announcement of New ESD VERG Leadership

Refreshments and social time.

Together, let's celebrate the extraordinary contributions of our veterans and ensure their legacy of loyalty and service is remembered.

This event is being recorded by TVW and the livestream can be viewed at: https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2024111028

Event Information - Contact: Washington State Veterans Employee Resource Group Email: Verg.information@dva.wa.gov

###

Interested Media Please Contact:

Heidi Audette - Communications and Legislative Director

(360) 791-8966 – cell

heidia@dva.wa.gov