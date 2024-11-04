InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Aesthetically Pleasing and Effective Holder for Wine Bottles to Prevent Spills

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billie D. of Gladwin, MI is the creator of the Outdoor Winer, a storage device for wine bottles. Users can expand the device on four legs and place a wine bottle within a central hole supported by a cloth bottom and sides for simple and convenient storage. The device will resemble a miniature outdoor folding chair with four legs that expand outward from the top of the device to support the holder on a table, the ground, etc. The legs are designed to support a central structure with a hole in the middle featuring a cloth bottom and sides.To use the device, the user will unfold the legs and place the storage device on the ground. The hole in the middle will hold a wine bottle steady, as the wine is being consumed. Users can keep their wine in a desired location without worrying about it easily falling over and spilling. The canvas material is flexible but sturdy enough to properly support the wine bottle. When not in use, the legs can be folded back up and flush against the top of the device for storage. Ultimately, the device helps keep wine bottles upright and reduces the chance they are knocked over while drinking at a campsite, in the backyard, at bonfires, while tailgating, and much more.Markets associated with wine accessories are vast, dynamic, and diverse, offering numerous products that help people enjoy wine. These products are catered to all individuals including wine enthusiasts, casual drinkers, and even professional restaurants and wineries. Individuals who frequently host gatherings or enjoy wine at home are primary buyers within these markets. These consumers also often look for elegant or decorative solutions that complement their wine-drinking experience.For picnics, outdoor events, or traveling, there’s a demand for portable wine stabilization devices. These solutions cater to people who want to enjoy wine outdoors without worrying about bottles tipping on uneven surfaces. These devices typically consist of bottle stands, weighted bases, integrated pourers, and the like. While useful, these are often not aesthetically pleasing and can ruin the look of a tabletop at an event like a birthday, anniversary, etc. The Outdoor Winer is a simple, innovative, and versatile device that keeps any size of wine bottle upright on a table. Users can enjoy their wine without worrying about spills. This product would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.Billie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Outdoor Winer product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Outdoor Winer can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

