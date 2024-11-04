Oregon State Fire Marshal awards $3 million in grants to boost community wildfire resilience

As wildfire increasingly impacts communities across the state, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is working with communities to improve their resilience through newly awarded grant funds. The OSFM awarded $3 million to 40 communities across the state to create defensible space and other wildfire risk reduction projects.

Earlier this year, local fire agencies, cities, and counties applied for the grant. The OSFM received 58 applications totaling $4.1 million, highlighting the critical need for funding for these projects. Agencies are in the process of accepting awards.

The historic 2024 wildfire season revealed the importance of defensible space and reducing risk. More than 1.9 million acres burned but despite these unprecedented conditions, structure loss and damage were minimal. Every loss is hard and minimizing these losses is a priority for first responders.

The summer of 2024 also showed the critical need for the OSFM and our partners to continue that work as Oregon grapples with the growing wildfire crisis.

“We’ve been working diligently along with our partners over the last few years to create locally driven solutions to the wildfire crisis,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “I am excited to see the progress we have made and how this grant will build on the progress in communities across the state.”

The projects funded include things like creating fire-resistant landscapes around residential, commercial, and municipal buildings or other critical infrastructure; locally managed cleanup days, debris disposal days, or chipper programs; fuel mitigation on county properties or parks; and communitywide fire breaks or greenways that directly protect vulnerable communities or critical infrastructure.

The OSFM is dedicated to finding funding solutions to continue these projects. Defensible space is not a one-time project; it requires continuous attention and upkeep to help keep our communities safe from wildfire.