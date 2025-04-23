Communities Prepared for Disasters: Older Adults webinar series

Salem, OR — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is launching a free two-part virtual series starting today to help older adults and those who support them prepare for the increasing number of disasters affecting Oregon communities, including ice storms, wildfires, and extreme heat events.

Older adults often face unique challenges when it comes to disaster preparedness—such as living on fixed incomes, relying on mobility devices, or experiencing social isolation. This educational series will offer practical guidance for individuals and organizations working with older adults to strengthen emergency readiness across the state.

Part 1: April 23, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST

Topics include:

Building partnerships between emergency managers and aging service providers

Planning for evacuation, sheltering, and medical equipment needs

Signing up for emergency alert systems

Part 2: May 21, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST

Topics include:

Managing medications during disasters

Avoiding scams and misinformation post-disaster

Supporting mental health and reducing social isolation

Who Should Attend:

Organizations, faith groups, and individuals who support older adults, along with emergency management professionals and community preparedness advocates.

Access & Registration:

The series is free and open to the public. Sessions will be offered in English with interpretation in Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, and American Sign Language (ASL). Recordings will be available on OEM’s YouTube channel.

Register here: Virtual Event Registration

For questions or accommodation requests, contact:

community.preparedness@oem.oregon.gov