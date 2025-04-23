Child Welfare highlights strategies to lead child safety reform in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Director is sharing details of a broad effort underway to improve safety for children in foster care and children who come to the attention of Child Welfare through a call to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline.

“The safety of children is our highest priority, and while the Child Welfare system has significantly improved in recent years, we know there is more work to do to ensure children are safe, both in our care and in the community,” said ODHS Child Welfare Director, Aprille Flint-Gerner.

Improvement plans are focused on the following goals:

Workforce development: Child Welfare needs a strong, supported workforce with access to resources, tools and knowledge to keep children safe. Initiatives in this area include enhanced training, changes to assessment policy and procedure, and technology improvements to help caseworkers work more efficiently.

Public engagement and trust: To keep children safe, the community needs to understand how to build safety around families and how to report concerns to the Child Abuse Hotline. A new mandatory reporter training for the public, a companion “mandatory supporter training,” and more easily accessible information online about child safety and progress will help meet this goal.

Vulnerable populations. Oregon faces multifaceted challenges around supporting families and children with complex needs. Child Welfare has safety initiatives around children who have been trafficked, children with disabilities, and children who need substance abuse treatment.

More details on these efforts can be found at this link.

Child Welfare is partnering with national experts to inform strategies and measure success of these ongoing efforts. Human Services Group (HSG) will partner with Child Welfare to conduct a review during the next 90-120 days to evaluate current safety-related practices, make recommendations that build on current practices and resources that help to safeguard vulnerable children in Oregon. The agency is also working with the neutral expert hired through in the collaborative agreement from the class action-lawsuit settled last year to conduct an initial review of the Oregon child welfare system and working with the department to develop outcome measures.

“Safety is core to the mission of the Oregon Department of Human Services, and our staff work hard each day to protect the most vulnerable populations, including children, older adults and people with disabilities,” said Fariborz Pakseresht, ODHS Director. “We are committed to continuously evaluating our work, to ensure we are doing all we can to support safety in all settings and communities.”