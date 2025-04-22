OHCS announces $1.8 million in energy efficiency investments to reduce household costs

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announces the first round of housing developments to be selected for this year’s Oregon Multifamily Energy Program (OR-MEP). This round allocates $1.8 million to improve energy efficiency in affordable housing in communities statewide. The investments aim to lower utility costs for low-income families while supporting long-term environmental sustainability.

OR-MEP provides resources such as design assistance, cash incentives, and coordination with regional programs to support energy-efficient designs in affordable rental housing. The program support both existing buildings and new construction, Selected housing developments are located in Bend, Junction City, Grants Pass, Seaside, Corvallis, Gresham, Salem, Woodburn, and Portland.

“Housing costs are one of the most significant barriers Oregonians face. Alongside boosting housing production, this investment aims to support locally driven solutions that will reduce energy costs,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “OR-MEP exemplifies our dedication to creating sustainable, energy-efficient housing solutions that serve the most vulnerable populations in Oregon.”

This round of funding awards $778,000 to existing buildings and $1.047 million to new construction. Eligible projects are located within the service areas of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power. The program anticipates serving 898 households through this round of funding.

OHCS, in partnership with TRC, Dragonfly Consulting, Encolor, Elevate Energy, and Unrooz Solutions, administers OR-MEP. The program is funded through the Public Purpose Charge, as outlined in House Bill 3141, which supports energy conservation and low-income housing initiatives in Oregon. The next application period for the program will open in July 2025.

For more information about OR-MEP and to view the list of selected projects, please visit https://oregonmultifamilyenerg....

Image caption: OR-MEP property in Klamath Falls that previously received funding.