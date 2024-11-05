Annuity.com, Inc. Announces Partnership with ECA Marketing to Expand Agent Services

New Partnership Enhances Offerings with Advanced Life Insurance and Wealth Strategies

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com, Inc. , a leading fintech and financial media company, announced today a strategic partnership with ECA Marketing . This new partnership will provide Annuity.com agents the opportunity to offer life insurance products including advanced planning products, and will deliver agents marketing, case design, illustration and contracting."Through this partnership, we will not only ensure our agents have world class support and annuity case design, but this partnership will empower our agents with advanced wealth strategies and advanced life insurance solutions," said Brett Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "ECA Marketing's expertise in non taxable wealth strategies, sophisticated life insurance products, and estate planning tools will empower our agents to provide enhanced solutions to their clients.”Founded in 1983, ECA Marketing is one of the most experienced annuity and life insurance IMOs in the industry. The company has become known for helping agents design key strategies for their clients such as Amped Gifting, Cost Segregation, and Deferred Sales Trusts, which will help their clients optimize their financial and retirement plans and reduce tax liabilities.Joe Spillman, CEO of ECA Marketing, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Annuity.com, Inc. Their innovative approach to putting agents at the center of all they do, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional service and support to agents. Together, we are committed to helping agents succeed and deliver the best possible solutions to their clients."“Because our Cap-the-Company and Stock Reward programs tend to attract agents who produce more than $5 million in annual sales, we knew we had to have the ability to offer agents exceptional support and case design from day one,” said Blake. “We’ve enrolled approximately 200 agents in our prelaunch and this partnership has helped us avoid the painful learning most companies at our stage would experience.”ECA Marketing manages billions of dollars in annual contracts and services more than 25,000 agents. This partnership is foundational to allowing Annuity.com, Inc. to fulfill it’s mission to revolutionize the annuity industry by combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional service and support.About Annuity.com, Inc.Annuity.com, Inc. is a dynamic fintech and financial media company dedicated to transforming the annuity industry through technology, innovation, and consumer education. The company's leadership team brings a proven track record of success in building and leading high-growth organizations. Annuity.com, Inc. is committed to empowering financial professionals, increasing consumer awareness, and making annuities more accessible to individuals seeking financial security in retirement.About ECA MarketingECA Marketing is a premier marketing organization specializing in annuity and life insurance solutions. With a focus on providing exceptional service, support, and access to a wide range of carriers, ECA Marketing is dedicated to helping agents grow their business and deliver the best possible solutions to their clients.

