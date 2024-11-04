MPD Investigating Savannah Terrace Homicide

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 9:58 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2100 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, for reports of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. While officers were canvassing the area, a second adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Lorenzo Campbell Jr. of Fort Washington, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24171318

###