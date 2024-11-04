MPD Arrests Juveniles in Armed Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two juveniles in armed carjackings in the District.

As the result of a detective’s investigation, on Friday, November 1, 2024, 16-year-old Antonio Gaither, of Southeast, DC, and 17-year-old Derrick West, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the below offenses. Both juveniles have been charged as adults under Title 16.

Theft One (Stolen Auto)/ Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: Between Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., and Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Unit block of Burns Street, Northeast. CCN: 24144227

16-year-old Antonio Gaither was additionally charged with the following offense:

Armed Carjacking (Gun): Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 8:35 p.m., in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24146305

Additionally, as a part of the detectives’ investigation, on Friday, November 1, 2024, 31-year-old Malcolm Demus, of Southeast, DC, was charged with the following offenses:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: Between Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., and Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the Unit block of Burns Street, Northeast. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 24144227

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

