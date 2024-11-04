Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Wichita Falls

TEXAS, November 4 - November 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit honoring veteran business owners and entrepreneurs will be held in Wichita Falls on Thursday, November 14. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our small businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to hardworking entrepreneurs across the state, Texas is a top state for small business job growth. And home to more veterans and more women veterans than any other state, Texas is the No. 1 state for jobs created by veteran business owners. By supporting veteran entrepreneurs and honoring their heroic service and sacrifice to our nation, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Wichita Falls brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other veteran business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Wichita Falls

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Wichita Falls Multi-Purpose Event Center (MPEC)

1000 5th Street

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Session Topics Include:

Benefits of Integrating & Supporting Veterans

Workforce Challenges

Access to Capital — How to Fund Your Business

Keynote: Mike Gabler, Sole Survivor of Survivor 43, Team Never Quit

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration remains open for the final 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit location:

December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit: gov.texas.gov/events.

The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.