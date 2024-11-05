Dasseti ESG Recognized as a Leading Solution Empowering Financial Institutions to Achieve Sustainability Goals

Dasseti has secured a place on the prestigious 2024 ESGFinTech100 list.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti, a leading provider of ESG data management and due diligence solutions for Limited Partners and General Partners in the private equity sector, has secured a place on the prestigious 2024 ESGFinTech100 list. This annual ranking highlights the top innovators enabling financial services organizations to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and address today’s stringent regulatory and operational challenges.The ESGFinTech100 list, curated by a panel of industry experts and analysts, reviewed over 500 ESG-focused technology companies. As global regulatory requirements intensify, with mandates such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) gaining prominence, financial services firms face mounting pressure to achieve ESG compliance and transparent reporting. This list serves as a vital resource for senior management in financial services, identifying the tech solutions crucial to advancing sustainability and meeting net-zero targets.Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti, commented on the recognition: “Being included in the ESGFinTech100 reflects Dasseti’s commitment to developing innovative technology that simplifies and strengthens ESG reporting for firms across the private markets, globally. Our goal is to support firms in navigating the complex ESG landscape with tools that not only streamline compliance but also empower them to make equitable, data-driven sustainability decisions.”According to Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global, “ESG-focused frameworks like the CSRD are becoming standard worldwide. Financial institutions now face expanding requirements for ESG alignment and reporting. The ESGFinTech100 provides senior management with essential insights to identify top ESG technology solutions.”Dasseti’s selection for this list acknowledges its commitment to delivering an industry-leading ESG solution that empowers financial firms through advanced data management and analytics capabilities. Key features of Dasseti ESG include:* Custom ESG Metric Collection: Clients can customize ESG questionnaires to align with specific regulatory frameworks or stakeholder requirements, automating data collection, follow-ups, and risk flagging across GP, LP, and portfolio company levels.* AI-Enhanced Document Extraction: Leveraging Dasseti’s AI technology, the platform allows users to efficiently extracts critical ESG data from unstructured documents, ensuring coverage and compliance without over-burdening GPs and portfolio companies.* Multi-Level Data Capture and Customizable Dashboards: Dasseti ESG captures and aggregates data in real time across GPs, funds, and portfolio companies, while customizable dashboards offer instant insights to support compliance and assess ESG impact at every level.Dasseti ESG’s suite of capabilities addresses the increasing demand for robust, scalable ESG reporting. With functionalities such as automated data collection, AI document scraping, and integration with industry standards like SFDR and TCFD, the platform enables financial institutions to streamline their ESG processes, reducing time spent on data collection and enhancing data accuracy by over 90%.For more information on Dasseti’s ESG solutions and its recognition in the ESGFinTech100, please visit www.dasseti.com or www.ESGFinTech100.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.