Big Data London Session Highlights Why Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) Fall Short and Offers Solutions

A data expert from Infocepts shared the common problems that organizations encounter when working with CDPs and the best steps to resolve these issues.

Think of a CDP as a cog in the wheel; for true marketing success, everything around it must be optimized.” — Shanthi Srinivasan

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a session at Big Data London, Shanthi Srinivasan, an expert from Infocepts addressed the growing concern over why Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) often fail to deliver on their promise of hyper-personalized customer experiences.With more than 160 CDP solutions available today, many organizations are deploying multiple platforms but still struggle to meet customer personalization goals. The session provided attendees with actionable strategies for overcoming these challenges and achieving marketing success.CDPs play a critical role in modern marketing, but they are only part of the solution. During the session, the speaker emphasized the importance of optimizing processes, definitions, and governance surrounding CDP implementations. "Think of a CDP as a cog in the wheel; for true marketing success, everything around it must be optimized," the speaker noted.The presentation highlighted six key questions organizations should address to unlock the full potential of their CDPs:How Well Does the Company Know Its Customers?Building a unified customer profile is critical to hyper-personalization. The session emphasized the need for a robust identity resolution process and a consistent, enterprise-wide customer definition.What is the quality level of the data?A consistent, high level of data quality is essential for creating accurate customer profiles. The speaker outlined steps to improve data quality, including first-party data enrichment, real-time validation mechanisms, and self-service tools for customers to manage their data.Are Customers Being Engaged Effectively?Effective engagement requires a holistic view of customer journeys across all touchpoints. The speaker encouraged organizations to create detailed customer journey maps and ensure data democratization across teams to enhance customer engagement.Is CDP Impact the Correct Topic to Be Investing In?Many organizations mislabel Martech tools as CDPs and struggle with data silos. The speaker urged businesses to adopt solutions like Infocepts’ Decision360 , which unifies data for a comprehensive view of marketing performance and facilitates informed decision-making.Is AI Being Used As Part of Hyper-Personalization?AI-powered hyper-personalization requires vast data and sophisticated technologies. The session advised investing in scalable, flexible AI solutions that prioritize responsible governance, privacy, and bias mitigation.Can the Chosen Solution Be Executed at Scale?Scaling marketing operations is essential for long-term success. The speaker recommended implementing an integrated Marketing Operations Model (MOM) and fostering a culture of continuous improvement to keep pace with market changes.The session concluded by advocating a holistic approach to CDP implementations. A successful CDP strategy requires more than just technology; it involves governance, data quality, people, and processes working together.For organizations seeking guidance on implementing and optimizing CDPs, Infocepts offers comprehensive support to help businesses achieve personalized, impactful customer experiences. Infocepts is committed to helping companies harness the power of CDPs to transform their marketing strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.