SANBlaze Releases Latest Software Including SPDM, OCP, FDP, and iRiser Test Scripts

SANBlaze announced its V10.7 GA (General Availability) software release that includes SPDM, OCP, FDP, and iRiser5 test scripts for expert SSD testing.

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze Releases Latest Software Including SPDM, OCP, FDP, and iRiser Test ScriptsCertified by SANBlaze Test Suite Helps Develop, Validate, and Debug NVMe SSDsSANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced availability of its 10.7 GA (General Availability) software release that includes SPDM, OCP, FDP, and iRiser5 test scripts.“We are pleased to announce our Version 10.7 test suite software with updated scripts for SPDM, OCP, FDP, VDM, and more for expert SSD validation and testing is now available,” said Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze. “The ability to test against NVMe test standards enables engineering teams to meet rigorous datacenter standards to achieve full validation as required by published test specifications. This allows our customers to save Capex expenses and engineering resources while meeting time-to-market demand that is vital to datacenter design wins. SANBlaze eliminates the need for in house development and concerns with staying current with continuously changing specifications.”Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM)The Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM) is a framework designed to establish secure communication and data handling procedures within various systems, particularly in networking and information technology environments. Its primary objective is to safeguard information integrity, confidentiality, and availability while ensuring compliance with relevant security standards and regulations.SANBlaze includes SPDM scripts for SPDM V1.0, V1.1, and V1.2 that adhere to the DMTF Work in Progress document.Open Compute Project (OCP)SANBlaze is an OCP Inspired™ vendor. The company’s Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite within its latest version 10.7 software now supports all aspects of NVMe qualification with the addition of the industry accepted Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.0, with ongoing work for OCP 2.5 to be released in full later this year. SANBlaze intends to be the front runner with all new releases as the standards are ratified by the OCP Organization moving forward.SANBlaze on the OCP MarketplaceYou can find SANBlaze on the OCP Marketplace here:Third-Party ValidationUNH-IOL relies on SANBlaze turnkey OCP solutions for all of their test services around OCP 2.0 and OCP 2.5. UNH remains in continuous communication with SANBaze engineers as we continue to develop future OCP test scripts.Flexible Data Placement (FDP)The 10.7 conformance test suite supports Flexible Data Placement (FDP), an emerging NVMeSSD technology for host data storage stacks and applications. The new FDP capabilities, fully available in release V10.7 of the Certified by SANBlaze test suite allows SSD manufacturers to efficiently and accurately test FDP implementations on their drivesSANBlaze Software IPSANBlaze’s V10.7 software package incorporates multiple new Certified by SANBlaze™ test suites as mentioned above along with other important updates and customer-requested enhancements. The Certified by SANBlaze test suite runs on SANBlaze hardware, including the SBExpress-RM5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Rackmount test system and the SBExpress-DT5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Desktop test system.All features of the Certified by SANBlaze™ Enterprise Test Suite are completely supported at PCIe 5.0 speed.Hardware TechnologyThe SBExpress-RM5 (rackmount) 16-drive test system and the SBExpress-DT5 (desktop) test system both employ SANBlaze’s proprietary backplane connectivity. All SANBlaze backplane connectors are capable of single- and dual-port operation and can switch on-the-fly under software control. SANBlaze hardware supports all NVMe form factors at PCIe 5.0 speed.Features and CapabilitiesThe SBExpress-RM5 and SBExpress-DT5 support the following features and capabilities:• U.2/E3 Single/Dual Port• All EDSFF form factors• Certified by SANBlaze test suite, with automated report generation and performance plotting• Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM)• Flexible Data Placement (FDP)• Open Compute Project (OCP)• L1.1 and L1.2 Low Power State testing with CLKREQ monitor• Vendor Defined Message (VDM) testing• SR-IOV and multi-root testing• SMBus testing up to 1MHz• MI/MCTP testing over SMBus, VDM, and in-band transports• Power On/Off testing under SW control, all devices• Clock disable testing to all devices• Hardware PERST testing to all devices• Single-/dual-port testing on-the-fly under software control• SRIS/SRNS and SSC advanced clock mode testing (see our whitepaper)• Power monitoring of each device under test• Full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth (PCIe 5.0 x4) to each riser and PCIe 5.0 x16 to root complex• Remote system control for power up/down/reset• PCIe 5.0 x16 "Top Slot" for PCIe Add-In Card (AIC) testing (e.g., FPGA or PCIe Analyzer)• Python APIs for full system control and integration into corporate test infrastructureCapabilities are Ideal for Broad Variety of TeamsThe Certified by SANBlaze software, the SBExpress-RM5, and the SBExpress-DT5 prove useful for a wide variety of teams, including firmware, manufacturing, development engineers, systems engineers, and field application engineers. Analysis tasks are easily automated with built-in error detection triggering, leading to fast and accurate problem resolution. See more on this in the white paper, Triggering a PCIe Analyzer from your SBExpress System.The10.7 software release handles full SSD validation support capabilities for the Datacenter and establishes industry benchmark standards for all SSD target devices.Pricing and AvailabilitySANBlaze’s V10.7 software package is available now, and the SBExpress-RM5 PCIe 5.0 Rackmount NVMe SSD Test System and the SBExpress-DT5 PCIe 5.0 Desktop NVMe SSD Test System are now shipping with minimal lead times. Contact the SANBlaze sales team for more information.About SANBlazeSANBlaze, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single port or dual port drives. More information is available on www.sanblaze.com

