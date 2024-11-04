UPDATE: Shooting Investigation In Cecil County

November 4, 2024

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to seek public assistance as the investigation continues into a shooting that claimed two lives and sent two people to area hospitals on November 2, 2024 in Cecil County.

The deceased are identified as Tamir Rasheek Davis, 26, of New Castle, Delaware and Darius Anthony Blalock, 26, of Bear, Delaware. Davis was pronounced deceased at Christianna Hospital by hospital personnel. Blalock was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on November 2, 2024, Maryland State Troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the unit-block of Chestnut Drive in Elkton for a report of a man lying in the roadway. Upon their arrival, troopers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Christianna Hospital where he is currently receiving medical care. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Two other victims were transported to area hospitals from the scene by citizens. One victim, later identified as Davis, was transported to Christianna Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A woman, who is not being identified at this time, was also transported by a citizen to Union Hospital where she is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Later that morning, a fourth victim was discovered lying on the side of southbound I-95 at the 107.2-mile marker. The victim, later identified as Blalock, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation ensued at a gathering inside a residence located in the unit-block of Chestnut Drive in Elkton. After the altercation moved outside, an unknown assailant exited the residence and fired shots into a crowd of people standing outside. The crowd subsequently dispersed and fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the apparent shooting or has information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region. The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov