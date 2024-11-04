2024 Child Safety Seat Check – St. Mary’s County

Submit Release
Maryland State Police News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 4, 2024


2024 Child Safety Seat Check – Friday, November 15, 2024

          Is your child safety seat installed correctly? Not sure? Let a National Certified Child Safety Seat Technician teach you how to install your seat correctly and safely. Join us at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, located at 21685 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD on Friday, November 15, 2024! Time slots begin at 9:30am. The technician will complete a car seat installation checklist and the appointment will take approximately 45 minutes. Be sure you know the child’s current height and weight, and bring the vehicle’s owner’s manual. Try installing the car seat prior to your appointment using the car seat instruction manual.

          Registration is open and FREE but you must have a time slot in order to attend. If you have more than one (1) car seat, you must have one (1) time slot per car seat. Bring all car seats you want to have checked with you. Follow the link below to register!

 

Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B49AEAF22AAF5C25-52787293-october

