Ray Cogburn Appointed to Coryell Roofing’s Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is delighted to announce the appointment of Ray Cogburn to its Board of Directors . Ray brings over forty years of experience in the educational sector of the Texas Panhandle to his new role, providing invaluable expertise in educational needs and strategic planning.Ray is determined to use his extensive network and insights to advance Coryell Roofing's mission of elevating roofing standards and optimizing cost-effective solutions within the educational sector. His dedication is aimed at strengthening community partnerships and broadening Coryell Roofing's service offerings."With my background in educational systems, I am committed to enhancing our roofing solutions to meet the unique needs of educational institutions, ensuring they receive the best value and performance from their roofing investments."About Coryell Roofing:As a prominent leader in commercial roofing across several central U.S. states, Coryell Roofing upholds a standard of excellence and professional integrity. Celebrated as the Duro-Last Contractor of the Year in 2023, the company is known for its unmatched professionalism and dedicated service. For more information, please visit Coryell's Board of Directors or contact us at (866) 858-2081.

