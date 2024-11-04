Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Worcester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Worcester County.

The victim has been identified as Carolyn Melissa Long, 49, of Berlin, Maryland. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded at about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2024, to a report of a crash on northbound Maryland 611 and Landing Blvd. in Berlin.

According to a preliminary investigation, Long was walking north on Route 611 before she was struck in the road by a 2011 Toyota Sienna. The driver and sole occupant, Christopher Lee Miller, 69, also of Berlin, was interviewed by police and subsequently released.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing circumstance to the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

