Coryell Roofing Welcomes Ken Wells as Treasurer and Board Member

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing , a leading commercial roofing provider across multiple central U.S. states, is delighted to announce Ken Wells as the newly appointed Treasurer and Board Member. With an extensive background in the roofing industry dating back to 2008, Ken is renowned for his integrity and commitment, driving key leadership initiatives.In his role as Treasurer, Ken is dedicated to guiding Coryell Roofing’s financial strategies and deepening client relationships to propel growth and foster innovation. Emphasizing his commitment to leadership, Ken asserts, "As Board Treasurer, I am committed to steering Coryell Roofing towards sustainable growth and operational excellence, ensuring we not only meet but exceed the expectations of the communities and clients we serve." This philosophy strengthens Coryell Roofing’s mission to maintain its core values and enhance community involvement and client satisfaction as the company continues to expand.About Coryell Roofing:Coryell Roofing, an award-winning Duro-Last Platinum Contractor, is renowned for excellence in commercial roofing, serving states including Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Tennessee. The company holds HAAG certification and maintains a commitment to safety and reliability. For more information, please visit our website or call (866) 858-2081.

