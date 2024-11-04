Principled Technologies study shows the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC can boost performance and energy efficiency

Use less energy—and get a performance boost Infographic: HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC: Maximize performance while using less power Increase productivity and consume less energy with an HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC

In tests with general, graphics, and AI workloads, this AMD Ryzen PRO processor-powered SFF desktop outperformed a Dell OptiPlex SFF Plus Desktop

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations increasingly work with enormous amounts of data. Even as they help make sense of these data, AI and ML technologies can add extra resource burdens. PT writes, “the more effectively your teams can transform data such as edge data, medical records, POS metrics, and security footage into actionable insights, the more likely you can be to meet and exceed your long-term goals.” Commercial desktops that can empower users to complete day-to-day tasks more quickly, crunch through graphics-heavy workloads in less time, or handle more AI work can be a boon to workforces. Plus, devices that use less power as they run can help organizations’ bottom lines.When Principled Technologies (PT) tested HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PCs with AMD Ryzen PRO 8000G Series processors, they found that they outperformed similarly configured Dell OptiPlex SFF Plus Desktops with Intel vPro with Intel Core processors on general performance, graphics-heavy, and AI workloads. They achieved a 3DMark Time Spy overall score up to 244.6 percent higher than the competitors, as well as a Geekbench AI Quantized score up to 408.4 percent higher. According to the report, “These findings suggest AMD Ryzen PRO 8000G Series processor-powered HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PCs can help you transform business data into actionable insights.”Additionally, the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PCs also consumed less power during a resource-intensive video call presentation. The study explains, “Decreasing the amount of energy your systems use during resource-intensive tasks can help your company save money and reduce your carbon footprint. Such tasks include modeling 3D figures, rendering an MRI scan, running a complex financial algorithm, and sharing material during a video call.” The HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PCs consumed up to 28.8 percent less power during these tests.To learn more, read the report https://facts.pt/ajyZXcZ . See infographics on the configurations’ results at https://facts.pt/XcMTaOA and https://facts.pt/pSta8lN About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

