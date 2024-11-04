Attorney General Jackley, DCI To Review Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the South Dakota Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday, Nov. 1, in Rapid City.

The involved suspect is deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with local and state law enforcement on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Rapid City Police Department is cooperating with the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary.

This is fourth officer involved shooting in South Dakota this year. One of the four cases involved the FBI and BIA.

-30-