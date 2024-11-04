Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Fort Pierre Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison For Crimes Against Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Fort Pierre man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after earlier being found guilty of nine felony counts of rape, sexual contact with a child, and incest involving two different children.

Donnie Edwards, 46, was sentenced Friday. He had been found guilty in August by a Stanley County Circuit Court Jury of four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, two counts of Aggravated Incest, one count of Incest, and one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of Sixteen. The charges occurred between 2007 and 2022.

“These were horrendous crimes committed against vulnerable children, and these crimes will always be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to law enforcement and prosecutors for their difficult work, and the strength of the victims to seek justice.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Stanley County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted.

-30-

 

