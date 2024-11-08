NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 11/04/2024 – 11/08/2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 4-8, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 4
8:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Military Commanders Roundtable
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Update with Chief Information Officer Alan Fuller
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Nov. 5
No public events
Wednesday, Nov. 6
8:00 a.m. Media interviews
Location: Various locations
Media Availability
Thursday, Nov. 7
8:00 a.m. Attend Growth & Prosperity Summit
Location: Utah Valley University
Media Access
10:00 a.m. Attend Savage Tooele Railroad groundbreaking
Location: Grantsville, Utah
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Attend budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with Director of Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
7:00 p.m. Host Diwali Celebration
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Nov. 8
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 4-8, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 4
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Managers meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:45 p.m. Attend UServe Retreat awards
Location: Capitol Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
Tuesday, Nov. 5
No public events
Wednesday, Nov. 6
8:00 a.m. Media interviews
Location: Various locations
Media Availability
Thursday, Nov. 7
11:15 a.m. Meet with Cabinet Ministers of Samoa
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Attend budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with Director of Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Nov. 8
No public events
###
