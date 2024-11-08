Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 11/04/2024 – 11/08/2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Nov. 4-8, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 4

8:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Military Commanders Roundtable

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Update with Chief Information Officer Alan Fuller

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No public events

Wednesday, Nov. 6

8:00 a.m. Media interviews

Location: Various locations

Media Availability

Thursday, Nov. 7

8:00 a.m. Attend Growth & Prosperity Summit

Location: Utah Valley University

Media Access

10:00 a.m. Attend Savage Tooele Railroad groundbreaking

Location: Grantsville, Utah

Media Access

12:00 p.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Director of Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. Host Diwali Celebration

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Nov. 8

No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Nov. 4-8,  2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 4

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Managers meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:45 p.m. Attend UServe Retreat awards

Location: Capitol Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No public events

Wednesday, Nov. 6

8:00 a.m. Media interviews

Location: Various locations

Media Availability

Thursday, Nov. 7

11:15 a.m. Meet with Cabinet Ministers of Samoa

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with Director of Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Nov. 8

No public events

###

