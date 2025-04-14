NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 14 – April 18, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 14
9:30 a.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams, Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Ryan Smith
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
10:40 a.m. Meeting with Utah Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Murray
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Rocky Mountain Power leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Ceremonial signing for education legislation
Location: Davis Technical College, Kaysville, UT
Media Access
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Department of Workforce Services leadership
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
3:30 p.m. Meeting with Retired General Mike Minihan
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, April 15
9:00 a.m. Rich States, Poor States economic performance ranking celebration
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Media Availability
1:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for food security amendments
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
2:30 p.m. Boards & Commission meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, April 16
11:00 a.m. Meals on Wheels Service Project
Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Thursday, April 17
10:15 a.m. KUED Monthly News Conference
Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Speak at Goldman Sachs 25 Year Anniversary event
Location: 222 South Main, Salt Lake City
3:00 p.m. Meet with Scott Anderson
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Friday, April 18
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 14 – April 18, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 14
9:00 a.m. Tour with Intermountain Power Plant and Advanced Clean Energy Storage Sites
Location: Delta
Tuesday, April 15
9:30 a.m. Speak at the Division of Human Resource Management Spring Meeting
Location: 4315 South 2700 West, Taylorsville
10:30 a.m. Meet with State Planning Coordinator and Managing Director of Planning Coordination Laura Hanson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah Public Lands Policy Executive Director Redge Johnson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for food security amendments
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
3:00 p.m. Meeting with the Embassy Counselor of the United Arab Emirates
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, April 16
11:00 a.m. Meals on Wheels Service Project
Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Thursday, April 17
No public meetings
Friday, April 18
11:00 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
