Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,079 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 14 – April 18, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 14

9:30 a.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams, Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Ryan Smith

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

10:40 a.m. Meeting with Utah Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Murray

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Rocky Mountain Power leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Ceremonial signing for education legislation

Location: Davis Technical College, Kaysville, UT

Media Access 

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Department of Workforce Services leadership

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

3:30 p.m. Meeting with Retired General Mike Minihan

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, April 15
9:00 a.m. Rich States, Poor States economic performance ranking celebration
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Media Availability

1:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for food security amendments

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

2:30 p.m. Boards & Commission meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, April 16

11:00 a.m. Meals on Wheels Service Project

Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Thursday, April 17

10:15 a.m. KUED Monthly News Conference

Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Speak at Goldman Sachs 25 Year Anniversary event

Location: 222 South Main, Salt Lake City

3:00 p.m. Meet with Scott Anderson

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Friday, April 18

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 14 – April 18, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 14

9:00 a.m. Tour with Intermountain Power Plant and Advanced Clean Energy Storage Sites

Location: Delta

Tuesday, April 15

9:30 a.m. Speak at the Division of Human Resource Management Spring Meeting

Location: 4315 South 2700 West, Taylorsville

10:30 a.m. Meet with State Planning Coordinator and Managing Director of Planning Coordination Laura Hanson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah Public Lands Policy Executive Director Redge Johnson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for food security amendments

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

3:00 p.m. Meeting with the Embassy Counselor of the United Arab Emirates

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, April 16

11:00 a.m. Meals on Wheels Service Project

Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Thursday, April 17

No public meetings

Friday, April 18
11:00 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more