NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/14/25-4/18/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 14 – April 18, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 14

9:30 a.m. Meeting with President Stuart Adams, Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Ryan Smith

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

10:40 a.m. Meeting with Utah Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Murray

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Rocky Mountain Power leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Ceremonial signing for education legislation

Location: Davis Technical College, Kaysville, UT

Media Access

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Department of Workforce Services leadership

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

3:30 p.m. Meeting with Retired General Mike Minihan

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City



Tuesday, April 15

9:00 a.m. Rich States, Poor States economic performance ranking celebration

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Media Availability

1:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for food security amendments

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

2:30 p.m. Boards & Commission meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, April 16

11:00 a.m. Meals on Wheels Service Project

Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Thursday, April 17

10:15 a.m. KUED Monthly News Conference

Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Speak at Goldman Sachs 25 Year Anniversary event

Location: 222 South Main, Salt Lake City

3:00 p.m. Meet with Scott Anderson

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Friday, April 18

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 14 – April 18, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 14

9:00 a.m. Tour with Intermountain Power Plant and Advanced Clean Energy Storage Sites

Location: Delta

Tuesday, April 15

9:30 a.m. Speak at the Division of Human Resource Management Spring Meeting

Location: 4315 South 2700 West, Taylorsville

10:30 a.m. Meet with State Planning Coordinator and Managing Director of Planning Coordination Laura Hanson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah Public Lands Policy Executive Director Redge Johnson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for food security amendments

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

3:00 p.m. Meeting with the Embassy Counselor of the United Arab Emirates

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, April 16

11:00 a.m. Meals on Wheels Service Project

Location: Salt Lake County Government Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Thursday, April 17

No public meetings

Friday, April 18

11:00 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol