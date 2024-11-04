For Soldiers and Airmen of the Wyoming National Guard, data isn’t just numbers on a screen—it’s a tool for understanding performance, predicting needs and responding to emergencies.

With the new Power BI training, Cowboy Guard members are learning to harness data in ways that improve decision-making, streamline processes and bring greater clarity to the mission.

“It’s a lot of information, and if you’re not already familiar with Excel and Access, it can be challenging,” said Senior Master Sgt. Kelli Strom, military personnel management assistant for the Joint Forces Headquarters-Air, who works with data daily to assess unit performance. “But it’s incredibly valuable, especially since we rely on data extensively to measure our effectiveness. Being able to organize that data into sustainable measurement tools is priceless.”

The training, led by National Guard Professional Education Center instructors Capt. Shane McDonald and Capt. Austin Bray, is part of a broader effort to ensure that Cowboy Guard personnel can quickly access, analyze and act upon the information needed to make informed decisions. McDonald describes it as a capability that has a real human impact in the fast-paced environment of the National Guard whether tracking equipment maintenance or personnel readiness, real-time data has become as essential to the mission as any other tool.

“Power BI offers significant benefits in a military context,” explained McDonald, a company commander with the Arkansas National Guard. “Real-time data analysis is crucial for quick decision-making, which is often required in operational settings. Having that information right when it’s needed can make all the difference.”

For many in the Guard, Power BI represents an opportunity to eliminate repetitive manual tasks, reducing errors and freeing up personnel to focus on mission-critical work. With Power BI’s ability to automate data gathering, clean-up and reporting, Airmen like Strom can spend more time on strategic analysis and less on data prep.

“We’re constantly data-mining to meet leadership’s needs,” Strom said. “This training helps us organize it all in a meaningful way.”

Power BI also fosters a culture of shared information across the Guard’s ranks, helping to reduce silos between departments and align everyone on common goals, McDonald said. The interactive dashboards give everyone—from top brass to enlisted Soldiers—access to the same insights, encouraging collaboration and a clear view of progress and needs.

“Power BI improves communication and transparency by centralizing data sharing,” McDonald noted. “It’s about empowering Soldiers and Airmen to make informed decisions at every level.”

The human side of this training is about more than numbers; it’s about Soldiers and Airmen having the confidence to use these new skills in real-world scenarios. From interactive dashboards to data visualizations, Power BI gives them a new way to understand and respond to challenges. But to make that leap, Bray said ongoing support, mentorship and practical exercises are key.

“It’s essential to provide tailored training for different roles and expertise levels,” he said, underscoring the importance of learning through real-life applications.

For Cowboy Guardsmen like Master Sgt. Katie Upton, a first sergeant for the Wyoming Army National Guard, the training has been an eye-opener on the potential for data to make a meaningful impact.

“It’s important because if we don’t know where we are, we won’t know where we’re headed or how to get there,” she explained. With Power BI, she’s excited to see the Guard shift toward more data-driven operations that allow leaders to see an accurate picture of readiness at any given moment.

As Soldiers and Airmen embrace these new capabilities, Power BI is more than just another tool—it’s a pathway to a new way of thinking, according to McDonald.

“Personally, I’ve been interested in Power BI for a few years, so I’m thrilled the Army and the Air Force – are embracing it,” Upton said. “Power BI will reshape how we measure performance and combine the many factors contributing to each indicator, ultimately making our work more efficient and impactful.”