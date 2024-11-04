Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Dorchester County

November 4, 2024

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a double fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening in Dorchester County.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of eastbound U.S. Route 50 near Austin Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Subaru was traveling east when for unknown reasons, left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and subsequently caught on fire.

An adult male driver, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene. An adult female passenger, whose identification is additionally being withheld pending next of kin notification, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, where she was later pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger was also flown by MSPAC to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Eastbound Route 50 was closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov