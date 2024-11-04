Long Island Limousine Association Participates in the 2024 Chauffeur Driven/ National Limousine Association Show

Long Island Limousine Association Logo

Attending Companies Received Education, Resources, and Industry Networking to Provide Better Customer Experiences.

ST. JAMES , NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) recently attending the 2024 Chauffeur Driven/ National Limousine Association Show in National Harbor, Maryland. The event was hosted by Chauffer Driven and the National Limousine Association. The multi-day event provided attendees with important workshops and seminars on the latest in regulations, driver safety, technology and customer service.Tom Gouldsbury, President of LILA and Owner of Azure Limousine & Transportation said, “Attending events like this provides resources and information that we implement in our company to provide better experiences for our customers. We are always improving our companies through education and training that you will never see unlicensed operators participate in.”LILA received a $6,000 grant from the National Limousine Association President Brett Barenholtz. The grant funding will be used to positively promote LILA with an emphasis on hiring only licensed limousine, car, and van operators.Charles Gandolfo, LILA’s Vice President and Owner of Dynasty Limousine adds, “Attending the show provides resources that licensed operators use to improve the transportation industry across the entire Long Island region.”LILA Board Member Doug Schwartz, owner of Executive Ground Transportation, participated in a panel discussion on sales and customer service in retail ground transportation.LILA members who attended the show include:• Azure Transportation Group, Thomas Gouldsbury• AP Luxury Limousine Inc., Adilson Pereira• DH2 LIMO, Mike & Nancy Varges• Dynasty Limo, Charles Gandolfo• Executive Limo, Douglas Schwartz• SGB Limo, Steven Berry• Sunny Limo, George Monsour• Valera Global, David Eckstein• Acrisure• Advantage Remarketing Solutions• AUTO ONE CAPITAL• Brogan Cadillac• Create A Card• Epic Insurance Brokers• Lancer Insurance• Model1• Royale LimoFor more information on the Long Island Limousine Association Please Visit: https://lilimoassociation.com/ About the Long Island Limousine Association:The Long Island Limousine Association's mission is to offer all legal limousine and ground transportation company owners the tools, and information they need to run their business in a way that will benefit them, their peers, and the public.

