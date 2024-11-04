Statement by Sweden at the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent

SWEDEN, November 4 - Thank you Chair,

As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, the need to reaffirm the vital rules and principles enshrined in these conventions and their continued relevance is, sadly, more acute than ever.

The ICRC’s Challenges report paints a partly gloomy picture. It reminds us of the need to continuously reaffirm our support for international humanitarian law and the central imperative of protecting civilians, who too often have to pay the highest price in situations of war.

As also pointed out in the Challenges report, new technologies present both opportunities and risks. IHL is as relevant here as in other areas. International law, including international humanitarian law, applies in cyberspace, as it does elsewhere.

Lack of respect for International Humanitarian Law – increasingly as a deliberate strategy of war – continues to be the single most important challenge for protecting people in armed conflict. Respect for these rules must be improved. Accountability is key to ensure compliance, but also to prevent and deter future violations. The work to strengthen the compliance and implementation of International Humanitarian Law therefore requires effective measures to ensure accountability.

To ensure the effective protection of all civilians under IHL we must acknowledge that different groups are affected in different ways. All persons, including women and men, girls and boys, experience armed conflicts differently. Sweden welcomes that the resolutions include clear gender perspectives. Recognizing the distinct needs, vulnerabilities and capacities is essential for both a fair and effective implementation of international humanitarian law and for delivering humanitarian assistance to those in greatest need. This includes investing in women’s leadership in emergency response.

We must also acknowledge the importance of integrating a climate perspective, not least in our work with disaster risk reduction and anticipatory action.

We support the mandate of the ICRC and express our gratitude for their invaluable work., Serving as the guardian of International Humanitarian Law and acting as a neutral intermediary, the ICRC continues to play a pivotal role in current conflicts. We also commend the IFRC, and the national societies for their essential and locally led efforts in prevention, protection, and humanitarian assistance.