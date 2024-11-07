Tyler Nelson of Revision Rods & Rides is Named Goodguys Rod & Custom's 2024 Trendsetter of the Year

Tyler and Katie Nelson of Revision Rods & Rides. Tyler was awarded the Goodguys 2024 Trendsetter of the Year award. A custom 1968 Camaro built by Revision Rods & Rides Revision Rods & Rides won the 2022 Goodguys Truck of the Year Early with this stunning, custom ’58 Ford F100. Congrats to Tyler Nelson (left) for being named the Googuys 2024 Trendsetter of the Year. (Andrew Ebel, CoO of Goodguys is on the right.)

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, is pleased to announce Tyler Nelson, owner of Revision Rods & Rides , as the recipient of their 2024 Trendsetter Award. This prestigious award was presented during the Hot Rod Industry Alliance (HRIA) reception at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 6th.The Goodguys Trendsetter Award is given to rising builders in the hot rod and custom car industry and Tyler and his team at Revision have been pushing the boundaries and styles of hot builds since 2018. In 2022 they won the Goodguys Truck of the Year Early with a stunning ’58 Ford F100 and this year their ’51 Henry J pickup was in the Ridler Award Great 8 and a finalist for Goodguys Custom of the Year. They also were a GM Iron Builder of the Year finalist with a contemporary ’68 Camaro street machine – and there are more exciting builds in process at their Rapid City, South Dakota, based shop.As a high school freshman, Tyler was inspired by the designs and builds of Chip Foose and the crew on the TV show “Rides.” It’s fitting that Foose was an influence as he was Goodguy’s inaugural recipient of their Trendsetter Award in 1998. Twenty-six year later, Tyler has joined the esteemed Trendsetter club himself.With the custom car building bug embedded, Tyler took every high school trade class available including welding and auto shop. After high school Tyler earned his Associate’s Degree in Applied Service Management from WyoTech while finishing their collision refinishing and street rod programs. That gave him the skills to find work at a sheet metal fabrication shop followed by joining a local hot rod shop.After a decade of work and experience, Tyler heeded his wife, Katie’s, advice and opened Revision Rods and Custom in 2018 and with hard work and perseverance, the shop now spans 12,000 sq-feet with six team who handle everything from fabrication, bodywork, and paint to mechanical work, engineering, and machining.Congratulations to Tyler for being named the Goodguys Trendsetter of 2024.

