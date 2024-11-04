USS The Sullivans deploys

The Sullivans is scheduled for an independent deployment to U.S. 5th fleet area of operations where it will conduct maritime security missions to support stability and freedom of navigation in the region. The Sullivans’ crew is trained and ready to engage in a variety of activities, from escorting ships to participating in joint exercises with allied and partner navies in the Middle East.

USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) departs Mayport, Fla. for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (MC2 Alexa H. Trafton)

This deployment, the ship's fifth deployment in three years, reflects the Navy’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a strong U.S. presence in critical areas and further bolsters the U.S. deterrence posture in the region, providing increased options to the combatant commander.

Earlier this year, The Sullivans returned from the Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea. The ship provided Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) for Commander, U.S. European Command amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Sullivans, alongside USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), additionally provided on-station relief for USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS Mcfaul (DDG 74), allowing both ships to return home after multiple deployment extensions. The crew provided escort to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group, and acted as Surface Action Group Commander, along with other U.S. Destroyers, while Gerald R. Ford conducted a port visit to Souda Bay, Crete.