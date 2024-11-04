LIMAK CEMENT: INNOVATING FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Limak Cement, SDG Interview's

Spearhead transformational change is only possible by pushing the boundaries, not by staying in the comfort zone” — Erkam Kocakerim, Global CEO of Limak Cement

SIIRT, TURKEY, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erkam Kocakerim, Global CEO of Limak Cement , shared his insights as a key industry leader in the CNBC America documentary , where prominent companies from various sectors highlighted their strategies and solutions aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).His participation showcased Limak Cement’s commitment to sustainability and global leadership in the cement industry.The SDG Interviews , conducted in parallel with the UN General Assembly in New York, USA, from September 22-29, brought together 50 senior corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives from around the globe.These leaders discussed how they are embedding sustainability into their strategies to tackle critical global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and hunger. Fifty prominent leaders from around the world shared their experiences in transforming their industries, the steps taken to embed innovation and the phases involved in shaping solutions to global challenges.They also provided valuable insights into the evolving role of the private sector and what to expect in the coming years as they work to meet these critical challenges.In his interview with Paul Beban, Erkam Kocakerim highlighted the importance of adopting long-term strategies, stressing that businesses must effectively integrate ESG principles and that the industry’s fight against climate change begins with institutional cultural change. He shared Limak Cement’s transformation journey, focusing on the Triple Transition Program (TTP), a groundbreaking project developed in-house, which is shaping the company’s new business platform and driving sustainable innovation.Kocakerim began his speech by stating that Limak Cement is absolutely one of the industry frontrunners in the globe in regards to transforming a typical giant cement, concrete, and building materials holding to an excellent combo of an industry and tech enterprise.He accordingly highlighted the necessity of a holistic change of culture codes and a complete way of doing business, emphasizing the critical role of digital transformation and innovation at Limak Cement.He underscored the company’s advancements in data processing technologies through the Limak Center of Excellence (LCOE), the development of digital human resources supported by AI and advanced technologies, and the progress achieved at the Limak Cement Global Academy (LCGA).Kocakerim, while discussing Limak Cement’s corporate structuring and their efforts to create the necessary environment to combat climate change and foster innovation, noted that they have established an R&D and innovation center (LCTO) not solely through the lens of the cement industry but on a much broader industrial and high-tech scale, from low-carbon fuels to carbon capture, from gasification to contechs. He emphasized that, on their ecosystem-based development journey, they are magnificently integrating the linked sectors, technologies, and competencies. As of today, Limak Cement is working with 20 technology partners, 4 universities, 3 development agencies, and so on.Kocakerim highlighted that the cement sector is defined as one of the few hard-to-abate sectors in the world, and there is no silver bullet to decarbonize. Reaching this goal is only possible through long- term observation of economic solutions and social impacts. Furthermore, compliance with laws and regulations is required, stressed Kocakerim.Kocakerim emphasized that Limak Cement is a global and national pioneer in climate technology, showcasing groundbreaking projects such as using hydrogen instead of fossil fuels in cement kilns, developing 3D concrete printers and mortar production, and producing cement from construction and demolition waste.He highlighted Limak Cement’s pioneer roles on climate change issues in Türkiye to increase the awareness of the Turkish cement industry and they are aiming to guide Türkiye by acting beforehand with their visionary projects and approaches.“Spearhead transformational change is only possible by pushing the boundaries, not by staying in the comfort zone.” Erkam Kocakerim concluded by stating that, with the goal of becoming a net-zero company well before 2050, Limak Cement is on course to achieve a 36% reduction in emissions within the same timeframe, surpassing the global sector target. This ambitious commitment underscores Limak Cement’s leadership in driving sustainable practices in the industry.Limak Cement is a market-leading cement producer, with 11 cement plants in operation and 30 ready-mix concrete plants producing cement and clinker. The Group also has a strong global presence, with operating sites in Türkiye, the Ivory Coast and Mozambique and export to 15 countries across four continents.Limak Cement is the second-largest cement producer by capacity in Türkiye and was the fortieth largest in the world in 2021 according to Global Cement Magazine. The Group operates an internationally accredited research and development center, which is a central part of our efforts to transition towards low-carbon and sustainable new-generation cement and concrete products.Sustainability is central to Limak Cement’s ambitions and, moving forward, the Group plans to lead the decarbonization movement in Türkiye through capital expenditure in environmentally focused initiatives.

Limak Cement in SDG Interviews - Limak Cement: Innovating for a Sustainable Future

