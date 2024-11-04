Florida State Parks Launches 2024 Photo Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 1, 2024 ~ "Capture the Real Florida" for a Chance to Win the Ultimate Prize for Best Photo~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida's 175 state parks, trails and historic sites offer beautiful backdrops for recreation and nature-based photos, and we want to see them from your point of view. Florida State Parks is calling for all photo enthusiasts to get out, explore and capture … the Real Florida! “Florida’s state parks are full of beauty and wonder, and we are so excited to see them through your lens,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “Whether you’re a professional or just doing it for fun, we encourage everyone to get out there and experience the many unique natural and cultural resources at Florida State Parks. We can’t wait to see what you capture!” The annual photo contest, Capture the Real Florida, is open to all Florida state park visitors, and the submission period runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024. Entries can be submitted on the photo contest website. All photos must be taken at a Florida State Park. Each participant may submit one photograph for each category for a total of eight photographs, or two photographs may be submitted into four separate categories. These eight categories include: 📸 Wildlife Wonders. 📸 State Park Adventures. 📸 Small Wonders. 📸 Waterscapes. 📸 Parks Overnight. 📸 Plants/Flowers. 📸 Birds The photo contest includes three divisions: professional/hobbyist, student and mobile phone. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected within their division by a panel of employees from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The grand-prize winner in each division will be chosen by a blue-ribbon panel and will receive a B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks Annual Entrance Pass and a promotional package that includes a Florida State Parks branded stand-up paddleboard. This year, the photo contest will include a People's Choice Award for each division, where the public can vote for their favorites. People’s Choice winners will receive also a Florida State Parks promotional package. Winning photographs may be featured in calendars, websites, displays, publications and at Florida Welcome Centers. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.