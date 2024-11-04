Spire Solutions & DigitalXForce Unite to Transform Cybersecurity in MEA Region

Official signing of the partnership DigitalXForce signing with Spire solutions Logos of DigitalXForce and Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions & DigitalXForce aim to transform security and compliance management with their Unified ESRPM SaaS platform in today’s complex digital landscape.

Thrilled to partner with Spire Solutions, sharing a vision for intelligent, automated security. Integrating our ESRPM & GRC platform with Spire’s expertise strengthens risk posture and drives growth.” — Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO & Founder - DigitalXForce

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spire Solutions and DigitalXForce Join Forces to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Risk Management in the Middle East & Africa RegionSpire Solutions and DigitalXForce are set to transform how organizations manage their security and compliance in today’s complex digital landscape through it’s Unified Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS Platform.Dubai, 30th Oct,2024 – Spire Solutions, the leading value-added distributor (VAD) of cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East & Africa region, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with DigitalXForce, a pioneering Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) platform to provide Automated Governance Risk and Compliance. This collaboration is set to redefine how organizations approach security, risk management, and governance across the digital landscape, ensuring that digital transformation investments are secure, optimized, and resilient.As businesses across the region continue their journey of digital transformation, the need for advanced, proactive cybersecurity strategies has become paramount. Spire Solutions, known for its commitment to delivering customized cybersecurity solutions, brings capabilities such as attack surface management, risk quantification, automated audits, compliance management, and third-party risk management to this partnership.DigitalXForce, "Digital Trust for the New Era," is a Unified Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS Platform enabling Real-time, Continuous and automated GRC through Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture with data-driven insights, security blueprints, and regulatory control mapping.By joining forces with DigitalXForce, this partnership is poised to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that address the region's unique cybersecurity challenges.Some of the Innovations that are unique to and part of DigitalXForce Platform:- It’s the First and the Only "Digital Trust" platform in the market.- Only Integrated Risk Management Platform that performs quantitative versus qualitative assessment by collecting the Digital Assets /Attack Surface and direct integrations into Security Tools for Analysis.- Only Platform that can produces the "Security Blueprint".- Only Platform that applies Trust but Verify approach (live validation of input data on forms) to Cyber Insurance and Third-Party Risk Management- Only Platform that leverages AI (ShivAI - XForce GPT) and Automation for quantitative security Risk Assessment.- Automated review and generation of security Policies, Plans and Procedures.DigitalXForce can be valuable for any organization looking to enhance its cybersecurity & privacy posture and protect its critical assets from cyber threats.Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO – DigitalXForce added, "We are thrilled to partner with Spire Solutions, a company that shares our vision of delivering comprehensive, automated, and intelligent security solutions. By integrating our ESRPM and Automated GRC platform with Spire’s extensive cybersecurity expertise, we aim to empower organizations across the region to enhance their risk posture and drive sustainable growth.""Our partnership with DigitalXForce represents a significant milestone in strengthening the cybersecurity posture of organizations across the Middle East and Africa," said Prasanth Prasad, Chief Technology Officer, Spire Solutions. "With growing awareness around compliance with regulatory frameworks in data protection, privacy, and cybersecurity—including National Electronic Security Authority (NESA) in the UAE, SAMA regulations in Saudi Arabia and GDPR-like privacy standards across the region—organizations are prioritizing strong GRC frameworks. As organizations are operating in increasingly unpredictable environments, companies are recognizing a need to proactively implement strategies to identify and manage a spectrum of digital risks, from operational to reputational. As the risk landscape evolves, resilient, future-ready GRC solutions are becoming indispensable for navigating and securing the path to digital transformation.”Prasanth Prasad also highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “Through this partnership, we aim to drive awareness and integrate scalable, customizable GRC solution offered by Digital XForce such as the Unified Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS platform, powered by a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture, to empower organizations to advance digital transformation confidently. The solution will provide real-time, continuous, and automated GRC, ensuring that organizations maintain resilient, data-driven security across their digital assets. DigitalXForce’s Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) platform is unparalleled in its ability to offer comprehensive, automated risk posture management, and when combined with Spire Solutions’ deep regional expertise, we are empowering our clients with solutions that not only address today’s challenges but anticipate those of tomorrow”With this partnership, Spire Solutions and DigitalXForce are set to transform how organizations manage their security and compliance in today’s complex digital ecosystem, ensuring a more secure, compliant, and resilient future.About Spire Solutions: For over 16 years, Spire Solutions has led Middle East and Africa's digital transformation, pioneering as the region's premier value-added distributor. Our expertise spans across Secure Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Technologies, underpinned by our commitment to Data Optimization, Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Solutions. By leveraging a specialized approach, we empower organizations to navigate and excel in today's digital landscape.Learn more about Spire Solutions at www.spiresolutions.com About DigitalXForce: DigitalXForce is the first-of-its-kind Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) platform. It delivers a unified approach to managing security and risk, leveraging automation for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and third-party risk management (TPRM).Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com For Media Relations, please connect: info@digitalxforce.com

