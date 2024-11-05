inploi selected for Government’s G-Cloud 14 framework

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inploi, the UK-based talent acquisition software scaleup, has been selected as part of the government’s G-Cloud 14 Framework across Lots 1-3.

Run by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) with stringent business health and security credentials required to be awarded a slot, the G-Cloud Framework supports public sector buyers to find and onboard cloud-based services. Now in its 14th iteration, the Framework is used by central government, the NHS, and charities, among others, to provide an ‘approved’ list of suppliers, removing the need for full tender processes.

inploi’s platform enables large employers in high-volume hiring sectors to deliver world-class candidate experiences, while maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of their talent acquisition and people teams. The company is already engaged with a range of public sector bodies – which typically have complex hiring needs – including a four-year contract with a consortium of 13 local authorities and key services in Greater Manchester and Blackpool.

Matthew de la Hey, CEO and co-founder of inploi, commented: “Public sector organisations hire large volumes of people into roles that are essential to delivering public services in the engine rooms of society, often with limited resources. Incumbent technology providers have not prioritised the candidate experience, damaging the public sector’s ability to hire effectively and efficiently. inploi’s platform provides a powerful solution for public sector organisations, without requiring them to replace their existing systems – which can be time consuming, challenging, and costly.

“With quick deployment, we can deliver ROI and help organisations to get more efficiency from their hiring technology through automation and by delivering consumer grade candidate experiences,” de la Hey continued. “This is particularly important at this time of tight public finances.”

inploi’s full product suite and capabilities, including AI-powered chatbots, programmatic job distribution and pay-for-performance media buying, recruitment marketing automation, conversion-optimised, dynamic application forms, and its powerful talent acquisition reporting and analytics product – as well as careers websites with accessibility tools for neurodiverse individuals and people with disabilities – all integrate seamlessly with installed applicant tracking systems. The full product suite will all be available on G-Cloud 14 from 9th November 2024.

About inploi

inploi is a UK-based software company on a mission to help employers connect authentically with the future of their workforce. Designed for large organisations in high-volume hiring sectors, inploi’s platform enables world-class candidate experiences while enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of talent and recruitment teams. The suite of SaaS solutions integrates seamlessly with other HR systems, optimising hiring outcomes by reducing recruitment costs, increasing revenue, and filling roles with top talent. Trusted by clients such as Compass Group, Bourne Leisure (Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels), wagamama, and AS Watson Group (Superdrug, Savers, The Perfume Shop).

