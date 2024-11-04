Minister Dion George: Opening of The United for Wildflife Global Summit 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to South Africa and to the City of Cape Town, one of our many treasures, with its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and the vibrancy of a country excited at the enormous possibilities that lie ahead of us.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for choosing South Africa to host the 8th Wildlife Inter-Regional Enforcement (WIRE) meeting.

Each engagement throughout this week will offer an invaluable opportunity to enhance awareness and focus on our collective responsibility to combat wildlife crime. The enduring partnership between the UNODC and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment reflects our shared commitment to combating the environmental crimes that undermine conservation efforts and our already fragile economy.

South Africa, endowed with immense natural wealth, faces significant complexities that arise from environmental crimes. These illicit activities threaten to undermine our proud conservation legacy and our rich biodiversity is vulnerable to transnational criminal syndicates. Our wildlife, plantlife and marinelife is their target. Our lions, rhinoceros, pangolin, succulent plants, abalone, and our fish stock, to name only a few, is significantly at risk and we must respond. These crimes not only endanger their direct targets, they also have a devastating impact on our country’s moral fabric, where the poaching culture consumes communities, on our existing and potential eco-tourism industry, and on our good standing in the international community as custodians of irreplaceable natural heritage.

Recognising the scale of this behaviour is crucial to decisive and meaningful action.

Ladies and gentlemen, we must confront the stark reality that these crimes are not isolated to a series of arbitrary incidents, and that they have developed into highly sophisticated, greed-driven enterprises orchestrated by international criminal syndicates. They exploit our natural heritage for financial gain and cause immeasurable harm to the environment while undermining our conservation efforts. These environmental crimes threaten to ravage the world's natural resources, impose immense financial burdens, and lead to the widespread loss of economic and development opportunities. While we are keenly aware of the threat this poses to security and the rule of law, we must also remain cognisant of the complex issues of poverty and the lack of alternative livelihoods that contribute to the rise of such illicit activities.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment plays an indispensable role in shaping South Africa's future within our borders and in the increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape. However, despite local and international efforts to address environmental crime at the highest levels of government it is essential that we now refocus our efforts towards action.

Representatives from the police, customs, prosecuting authorities, financial intelligence units, and environmental and wildlife investigative agencies all hold crucial roles, and your collaboration is essential. We all recognise this global scourge that can only be overcome through a focused and integrated international effort.

Over the next few days, you will have the opportunity to delve into recent and ongoing investigations, share case studies, and exchange vital information about criminals involved in wildlife crime and their methods, and how to combat them effectively.

South Africa remains resolutely focused on implementing our National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking. This strategy aims to establish a well-resourced, integrated, multidisciplinary law enforcement approach to dismantle the illicit value chain of wildlife trafficking within our country and beyond. We recognise that achieving this objective requires the unwavering commitment of our entire government to enhance law enforcement capabilities and to mobilise societal support.

As part of implementing the strategy, South Africa actively participated in both informal and formal negotiations leading up to the recent United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, Conference of Parties. We supported the resolution sponsored by Brazil, France, and Peru, which aims to enhance measures to prevent and combat crimes affecting the environment. This important document recognises that environmental crimes has evolved into a major form of transnational organised crime. We remain committed to implementing the key proposals outlined in the resolution.

South Africa has also actively participated in WIRE meetings since 2016, which have been instrumental in overcoming obstacles related to information sharing and cooperation in investigations. This has provided an invaluable platform that enables the international community to strategise, overcome obstacles, ensure meaningful cooperation, and respond swiftly when necessary, despite the bureaucratic processes inherent in any government. Collaborating with international counterparts is crucial for tackling wildlife crime, especially since the illicit market is primarily in Southeast Asia. It is essential that we reinforce our working relationship with law enforcement agencies in these countries.

As I look around this room today, it is evident that we are not alone in the fight to save our planet's species from ruthless criminal elements. We are emboldened by the knowledge that we can count on the support of other governments and law enforcement officials, as well as large international organisations, the private sector, communities, civil society, and businesses. This is where we need to focus our attention — on integrating our efforts to direct our actions toward measures and interventions with the greatest impact.

Over the next few days, the meetings will provide us with a valuable platform to engage deeply with one another and develop effective solutions. I extend my best wishes for a successful and productive meeting. I encourage all participants to actively contribute, share your experiences, and collaborate towards our common goals, while also taking the time to appreciate the remarkable setting of Cape Town.

While you are in South Africa, I would highly recommend that you take an opportunity to visit our apex wildlife, botanical and marine reserves, Kruger National Park, Kirstenbosch, here in Cape Town and iSimangaliso, in the north of KwaZulu Natal. Our Kruger, Kirstenbosch, iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy or KISS aims to continue to build these institutions into leading global conservation beacons and to teach our young population in particular to love, cherish and protect our magnificent biodiversity. You can help us to do that.

Thank You.