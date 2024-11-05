Scrut Automation Earns Spot on the Fortune Cyber 60 List

Recognized as a Top Venture-Backed Cybersecurity Company.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation , a leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) management platform that helps fast-growing companies and emerging enterprises establish robust risk-first security compliance posture, is proud to be featured in the Fortune Cyber 60 , presented by Lightspeed. Fortune editors collaborated with Lightspeed Venture Partners to create this prestigious list, recognizing the most impactful venture-backed cybersecurity companies redefining the cybersecurity landscape with enterprise-grade solutions. The list consists of companies that have not yet had an IPO, been acquired, or had a major exit.“Small and mid-sized companies worldwide are facing an increasing compliance workload due to growing regulatory requirements. They also face existential threats from cyber attackers as more businesses digitize. This challenge is further compounded by a shortage of talent and expertise in security and risk management," said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, CEO at Scrut Automation. “The Fortune Cyber 60 recognition is a testament to our commitment to help these businesses manage their risk and compliance in a pragmatic, automated, and highly prioritized way, allowing them to cut through the noise and focus on the risks that truly matter.”Recognized for its impressive growth, Scrut Automation has grown significantly since its inception, with over 1,000 customers in more than 35 countries now relying on the Scrut Platform to bolster their risk and compliance processes. Notably, Scrut has helped customers reduce the manual effort involved in managing security programs by 60-80% while achieving a fivefold acceleration in compliance audits. Using the Scrut Platform, customers have also experienced cost savings of up to 75% by eliminating the need for multiple disconnected security tools.Scrut Automation's remarkable growth and achievements stem from its distinct approach to risk and compliance. The Scrut Platform, its flagship product, is built on the principle that effective compliance is rooted in strong security practices customized to each organization’s unique risk profile. The platform empowers businesses to:- Proactively identify risks and implement controls to manage them- Achieve continuous, real-time oversight of security control effectiveness- Establish continuous compliance with45+ industry security and privacy standards through these contextualized controlsAccording to Gartner, by 2027, 75% of employees will be acquiring, modifying, or creating technology outside of IT’s visibility. However, as businesses integrate AI at scale, existing risks are amplified, and new risks are clearly present. In a recent KPMG survey, 63% of business leaders considered cybersecurity and personal data privacy as priorities for AI-related risk management. Scrut Automation supports emerging risk management practices and compliance requirements with pre-built controls for AI security frameworks like NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act.About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation allows fast-growing enterprises to manage their digital risk with confidence. It eliminates compliance debt with automated workflows, real-time risk visibility, and expert guidance. With Scrut, managing risk is effortless—enabling businesses to grow without compromise while staying secure and audit-ready. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance, risk, and security efforts across multiple frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.

