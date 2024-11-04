We brought our ‘Three Targets’ to Parliament!

On Monday 21 October,we marked the launch of our ‘Three Targets to Transform the Future of Ovarian Cancer’ plan in Westminster Parliament, bringing together those affected, decision-makers and experts to make sure ovarian cancer is put on the agenda.

We're urging the new government to take vital action on awareness, diagnosis and treatment, presenting three targets that will transform outcomes for everyone affected by ovarian cancer:

A government funded awareness campaign, including the symptoms of ovarian cancer. A shorter diagnostic pathway for ovarian cancer, with support and training for GPs. A funded national cancer plan that ensures everyone can access the best possible treatment, no matter where they live.

We were honoured to have three amazing women speak about how ovarian cancer has affected them. Sbba shared her experience of her stage three diagnosis and the severe consequences treatment had on her physical and mental health.

Reeta told our audience about the devastating delays she experienced, and how she felt she had to fight for her diagnosis.

Finally, Natalie spoke about her sister Leanne who died just eight days after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, urging decision makers to take immediate action so no other woman experiences what Leanne did.

We want women to feel empowered in their health and confident that if they're experiencing symptoms of ovarian cancer, such as bloating and abdominal pain, that they'll be able to access the tests and treatment they need. If these three targets are implemented, together we will stop ovarian cancer devastating lives. Annwen Jones OBE, Target Ovarian Cancer Chief Executive

We were delighted to be joined by many MPs, new and returning, who were interested to hear more about ovarian cancer and how they can help us implement the three targets. Sharon Hodgson MP kindly hosted the reception.

For a number of years, I've worked with Target Ovarian Cancer. And whilst we've seen some improvement, there's still so much more we need to do to ensure ovarian cancer gets the attention it deserves. Their new agenda outlines three targets that if implemented they believe will transform the future for everyone diagnosed with ovarian cancer, ensuring women are equipped with information, are able to access the tests they need and the treatment they deserve no matter where they live. It's so important that as Members of Parliament we listen to those impacted by this disease and understand why it's so important that we engage with Target Ovarian Cancer. Sharon Hodgson MP

We also heard from Andrew Gwynne MP, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, on his personal experience with ovarian cancer and the changes the government is making to ensure improved cancer policy.

He spoke very movingly about his mother’s ovarian cancer diagnosis and death, and his mission to drive forward better diagnosis, treatment and outcomes for everyone affected.

Most importantly, we were joined by members of our campaigning community. Ensuring the voices of those affected by ovarian cancer are amplified is essential to securing change, and our dedicated campaigners are central to our work at Target Ovarian Cancer.

Sue, who has been campaigning with us since her own ovarian cancer diagnosis almost eight years ago, attended the event accompanied by her MP.

It's always a privilege to be invited to parliamentary events, and this one in particular was so well attended. The best part was seeing my newly elected MP show a sincere interest in the Three Targets agenda, and I was thrilled that he came along to support me. Sue, Target Ovarian Cancer Campaigner

Sue continued:

"The reception gave me hope that this government will raise the profile of ovarian cancer, and we will no longer be the forgotten ladies.

"I'd urge anyone affected by ovarian cancer to get involved with campaigning with Target Ovarian Cancer. Whatever you're able to do makes a huge difference in raising awareness and may even save someone’s life! Let’s make the current poor statistics a thing of the past.”

Become a campaigner and find out how you can make a difference

You can make a change now by sharing your ovarian cancer story with the government in their patient experience consultation.

Share your story with the government