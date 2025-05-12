Celebrating 5 years of Yoga and Relaxation classes!

We’re celebrating 5 years of Target Ovarian Cancer’s Yoga and Relaxation classes!

Target Ovarian Cancer started delivering weekly Yoga and Relaxation sessions for women with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer in May 2020. Over the years, we've been joined by over 2,800 attendees, with some women taking part every week they can. One of our regular joiners has attended nearly 200 times!

I hadn’t done either yoga or relaxation breathing techniques prior to my diagnosis but have found Claire’s class extremely beneficial to both my mental and physical wellbeing throughout treatment. Janet

Thank you to our wonderful instructor Claire!

Through movement and breathing exercises, our specialist cancer yoga instructor, Claire, has guided almost 200 women with ovarian cancer safely through our Yoga and Relaxation sessions. We're so grateful for her support and for all she's doing for our community!

What are the benefits of yoga?

Yoga is a natural way to boost wellbeing as it helps you to relax, cope with stress and anxiety, and get some gentle exercise. Staying active can help with side effects such as fatigue and improve your emotional wellbeing, an important part of life for everyone affected by ovarian cancer.

What can you expect from our sessions?

These sessions are specially tailored to those with ovarian cancer and are suitable for all fitness levels. When registering to join us, you’ll be asked to complete a health questionnaire which helps Claire to guide you safely during the classes.

Claire has experience in leading sessions for people with cancer and can provide alternative movements during the class to ensure you feel comfortable. You can do it seated or standing – whatever feels right for you.

Our class takes place over Zoom and a member of the Target Ovarian Cancer team will always be on hand to help with any technical difficulties. Once we start the session, everyone is muted to ensure you can hear Claire’s instructions clearly, but you can always ask a question if you need to.

Why not give our taster session a go?

Unsure about joining the class? Watch back this taster session at a time that suits you, for an idea of what to expect from our weekly class.

After a full hysterectomy I was a bit scared of exercising but knew I had to do something after I recovered from my operation and to aid my further recovery. I find the classes a great way to ease back into exercise in a safe way. Claire adapts the exercises to suit where you are in your recovery from your operation or if you are going through chemo or recovering from chemo.

Don’t just take our word for it!

Why not watch this clip to hear from Gill, one of our regular joiners about her experience and what she enjoys about attending the class.

I honestly think it’s the most empowering thing I’ve ever done for myself. Gill

At a time when my diary consists of continuous medical appointments and life doesn’t feel ‘normal’ this weekly class is an hour just for me, allowing me to switch off from everything else that’s going on and to just feel a little bit like myself. Suzanne

When: every Wednesday, 2pm–3pm

Where: online via Zoom

Who: for those with an ovarian cancer diagnosis based in the UK

Cost: free

Register now