Team Target's 2025 TCS London Marathon

On Sunday 27 April, 20 of our amazing supporters headed for the famous start line to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon. Team Target is committed to raising vital funds to help us support everyone affected by ovarian cancer, and we want to congratulate all our runners for their fundraising efforts – and for finishing the race! An incredible achievement.

Meet Charlotte

Mum of three Charlotte Drakeford ran in memory of her lovely mum, Gail. Gail sadly passed away in July 2023, six years after being diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.

Mum was a glass half full person. She lived life fully and made everything feel good. Everything I am is because of mum, it sounds cheesy but it’s true. Mum and I used to watch the London Marathon when I was a little girl, completely in awe of the runners and their stories. Charlotte

"Whilst mum was having treatment, I told her I’d run it for her one day. She said, “don’t you dare, you might hurt yourself!” But that sums mum up, there she was having chemo and still more worried about me.

“Mum had given us all Target Ovarian Cancer pin badges one day. She said she’d bought all that were available when she’d found them somewhere locally. Having spent the past 20 months grieving I knew I needed to do something – so I thought go big with a marathon, and support Target Ovarian Cancer.

"Mum wouldn’t want me to be sad; she’d want me to live my life and would be so proud that taking on this challenge will help others. Training was challenging but nothing compared to what mum went through.

I’ve thrown myself into fundraising and taken every opportunity to raise awareness at the same time. It really feels like I am making a difference. I ran for mum, for all women. Charlotte

Meet Scott

Londoner Scott Pearce was excited to take on one of the world’s biggest running events in front of a home crowd – especially for a cause so close to his heart!

Growing up in Scotland, our Nana had that incredible blend of fierce pride and the warmest heart. Her unwavering support at every single one of my sports events is something I’ll never forget. Scott

"Rain, wind, or beautiful sunshine, she was always there. Often cheering louder than everyone else combined! After her passing, I wanted to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. While researching online, I came across Target Ovarian Cancer and was immediately drawn to their incredible work.

“I really want to express my immense gratitude for the incredible support Target Ovarian Cancer has provided. From my very first conversation with the team, their dedication to supporting us has been unwavering.

"Knowing that the money I've raised will directly contribute to their vital work gave me an even greater sense of purpose on the day. I am so proud to have run for Target Ovarian Cancer and am genuinely excited to see the positive impact these donations will have on the lives of those navigating such tough times.”

Meet Donna

Retired midwife Donna has raised an incredible amount of money so far – over £11k. She dedicated each mile of her marathon to loved ones who’ve either had cancer or are currently living with cancer. The first mile was for her colleague, Hayley, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer at just aged 26 having been misdiagnosed with IBS.

Hayley was such a beautiful person. She didn’t let her diagnosis stop her from doing what she wanted to do, qualifying as a nurse whilst undergoing chemotherapy being just one example. An inspiration to all of us - and her story continues to do so 10 years after she passed.

"If it wasn’t for Hayley, our colleague and dear friend Debbie wouldn’t have recognised the symptoms of ovarian cancer and visited her GP when she did. Early diagnosis saves lives.

“I didn’t know the symptoms of ovarian cancer before either, which is why I’m now so determined to share them with as many people as possible. After supporting a friend with an event last summer the question was asked, ‘what else can we do?’. I didn’t think I had another marathon in me, but I knew I had to try. For Hayley. For Debbie.

"To see Debbie at mile 18 stood with my friends was overwhelming. An amazing surprise on such an emotional day. The support I’ve felt, both from those around me and the team at Target Ovarian Cancer, has been amazing. It really does take a village and I’m sad that it’s now all over.”

Meet Bethany

After running a 10k in memory of her Auntie Annie, Bethany felt like the London Marathon was the next big step to take in her honour. Annie sadly passed away just three and a half months after her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

My Auntie Annie was the toughest cookie of them all - fierce, sharp, strong, resilient, and unapologetically sassy. She brought so much energy and fun wherever she went. Bethany

"Looking back, she was experiencing what we now know to be key symptoms of ovarian cancer – bloating, going to the toilet more frequently and feeling full more quickly. Sadly, she also had other symptoms including shortness of breath, that were initially matched to long Covid. Ultimately delaying her getting the right diagnosis.

“Training for the big day became a powerful way to feel connected to my auntie. Every step was for her. I just hope that, through this journey, I’ve helped give someone else more time. That’s something my dad and I talk about a lot, how time is the most precious thing we have. I feel my Auntie Annie was robbed of it.

"I know the money I raised will do so much good, but more than anything, I hope it gives another woman the chance for one more Christmas, one more birthday, one more hug. More time to love, laugh, and create memories with the people who mean the most.”

If you’ve been inspired by this year’s London Marathon and are looking to take on a challenge, then please get in touch. There are so many events still to come this year, including the Royal Parks Half Marathon and our very own Ovar-Dressed Walk|Run in London this October.

Find your own challenge