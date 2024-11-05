A new Immersive Culinary and Artistic Show that celebrates the Italian Excellencies launched in Dubai

Immersive Dinner Show logo Salvatore Leggiero, Pier Paolo Roselli, Patrizia Marin, Chef Andrea Brugnetti, Guendalina Fil Chef Andrea Brugnetti Immersive Dinner Show Immersive Dinner Show VIP's

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive opening event with participation of Italian Authorities in UAE celebrates this unique cultural initiative that leverages the Italian Culinary, Visual, Music and Acting arts, combined into one single experience.

Imagine the scent of salty air and the taste of the freshest seafood, bursting with flavour as you step into the world of Chef Andrea Brugnetti, that will take guests on an emotional journey between dream and reality, through the Italian Excellences, offering an exploration of the Universe, Sea deephs, Art Cities, Fashion and Cinema.

This culinary odyssey, brought to life by Rockfish and Immersive Show Dinner, a new format of food entertainment founded in Italy by Pier Paolo Roselli and open to the public for the first time in Dubai in partnership with Massimo Cannizzo and Jumeirah al Naseem, to amaze and charm a sophisticated audience looking for a new taste and artistic experience that pushes the boundaries of culinary and artistic innovation.

At the exclusive opening event on 27 October 2024 attended a delegation of the major Italian authorities in UAE of the Italian Embassy, Italian General Consulate, Institute of Italian Culture, Italian Trade Agency, Italian Chamber of Commerce, Italian Business Council, Italian Cuisine Academy and Dubai Opera.

A Multi-Sensory Dive into Culinary and Artistic Excellence

DISCOVERIT is the new Italian Taste Experience, a symphony of flavours, aromas, visual art, music and live performances, always spectacular and unpredictable, inside different and captivating environments.

“Our special guests will be co-stars of a multimedial live concert where style, innovations, interactive performances will blend harmoniously together, thanks to the presentation of Maria Vittoria Casarotti Todeschini ” – Pier Paolo Roselli and Massimo Cannizzo, Founder and Business Partner for the Middle East development.

From the "Mare Nostrum Oyster," a delicate whisper of the Mediterranean coast, to the "Sea Urchin Secret," a dish that surprises and delights with its hidden treasures, every bite is a testament to Chef Brugnetti's mastery of flavour and presentation. The "Parmigiana di Calamari" offers a playful twist on a classic, while the "Tesoro Del Mare “Nerano e i suoi sapori” pays homage to Italian culinary heritage with a modern flair. And for a sweet finale, the "Sweet Melody" reimagines the Caprese salad as a symphony of textures and tastes.

"My goal with 'Immersive Chef’s Table' is to evoke a sense of wonder and discovery. I want guests to leave feeling as though they've experienced the magic of the ocean firsthand, not just tasted it." - Chef Andrea Brugnetti

An Exclusive Experience to a World Unveiled

"Immersive Chef’s Table" a collaboration between Rockfish and Immersive Show Dinner, will be available for a limited time from October 15th, 2024, for six months, featuring two exclusive seatings each evening, on an exclusive Chef’s Table that hosts maximum 10-12 seats.

