24-hour pharmacy success prompts expansion in Adelaide’s south

South Australia will get a fourth 24-hour pharmacy – in the outer southern suburbs – as new figures reveal soaring demand for the existing 24-7 pharmacies that opened earlier this year.

Nearly 120,000 people have visited the three 24/7 pharmacies after-hours since they opened in February and March, prompting the Malinauskas Labor Government to commit to a fourth round-the-clock pharmacy for the state.

Nearly 70,000 South Australians have visited the Salisbury Plain Chemist Warehouse during its extended hours, while more than 33,000 customers have used the Clovelly Park Chemist Warehouse after hours and more than 15,000 customers have visited National Pharmacies at Norwood during its later hours.

Together the pharmacies have dispensed more than 49,000 scripts during the additional opening hours and taken nearly 5,500 phone calls from people seeking health assistance.

The opening of the three 24/7 pharmacies delivered on a key election commitment from the Malinauskas Government, which has invested $2.5 million a year towards the service allowing South Australians to access timely medicines and health advice at pharmacies after hours.

Building on the success of and demand for these three pharmacies, the Government will deliver a fourth 24/7 pharmacy to be located in the Hallett Cove, Sheidow Park and Trott Park area to service the southern suburbs.

Like the existing round-the-clock pharmacies, this one will be selected through a competitive tender process.

The state’s 24/7 pharmacies help to reduce avoidable presentations to busy hospital emergency departments by providing access to medicines, health advice and pharmacy services around the clock.

Until their introduction to SA, emergency departments and the Urgent Mental Health Care Centre were the only walk-in health services open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At our 24/7 pharmacies, a pharmacist is on staff 24-hours-a-day to provide specialist health advice, dispense medicines and provide professional pharmacy services.

The Malinauskas Government is delivering a range of pharmacy initiatives to expand healthcare option for the community.

Work is currently underway to significantly extend pharmacists’ scope of practice which will allow South Australians to attend a local pharmacy instead of having to go to a GP for treatment of a range of conditions including ear infections, wound management, gastro, acne, reflux and muscle and joint pain to boost access to fast, convenient healthcare.

It expands on the successful rollout of new pharmacy options that allow South Australian women to access medication for a urinary tract infection and a resupply of their oral contraceptive pill through a local pharmacy, without needing a doctor’s appointment.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The need for 24/7 pharmacies in South Australia is clear with so many people taking advantage of this valuable after-hours healthcare service.

People get sick at any time of day and night and having prompt access to medication and trusted health advice is vital.

Building on the success of our three existing 24/7 pharmacies, we will now open one in the outer southern suburbs, where residents have been asking for this service closer to home.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Introducing 24-hour pharmacies to South Australia has been a game-changer for so many in our state.

Being able to dash to the pharmacy at night for children’s paracetamol or other medicine offers peace of mind to families and helps reduce demand on our busy emergency departments.

We’re thrilled to be adding a fourth 24/7 pharmacy in our state, this time for residents in the outer southern suburbs.

Attributable to Labor Candidate for Black, Alex Dighton

It is great that people in my community will have access to their own 24/7 pharmacy close to home.

This gives our community peace of mind that if anything happens after hours they will be able to get medicine or expert advice from a trained pharmacist, without having to travel a long distance.

This will offer so much convenience and reassurance to my community.

Attributable to Chemist Warehous Managing Pharmacist Philip Colasante

Chemist Warehouse has been privileged to be working with the SA State Government to deliver around the clock pharmacy services to residents living both north and south of the city.

The response from the community has been fantastic and we’ve been able to help ever increasing numbers of patients with their health needs over the past eight months.

We are especially pleased as this initiative aligns with the Chemist Warehouse mission of bringing affordable and convenient healthcare and wellness solutions to our communities.

Attributable to National Pharmacies CEO Vito Borrello

Our expert pharmacists have assisted more than 15,200 people after hours, providing care for pain relief in children, COVID-19 antivirals, antibiotics for infections, including UTIs, and minor wound care.

Many patients, especially those with respiratory issues, express gratitude for our after-hours service when no other options are available.

National Pharmacies is committed to providing greater and affordable access to community healthcare.