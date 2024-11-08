DocGenie Telemedicine Platform Gets HIPAA and ISO 27001 Certified

Docgenie Logo HIPAA Certification ISO / IEC 27001 : 2022

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocGenie , a leading online doctor consultation platform , is excited to announce that its state of the art platform has received HIPAA and ISO 27001 certification. This makes it one of the very few online consultation platforms which have received both these certifications. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 was by US Congress is now accepted as a global standard for protecting sensitive personal and health data of patients. It also stipulates practices to modernise the flow of healthcare information. ISO certification similarly demonstrates that DocGenie follows international best practices for information security management. This gives customers, doctors and patients confidence that their data is safeguarded.DocGenie, with its mission to enhance the quality of healthcare, has strategically aggregated over 220+ senior doctors spanning 32+ specialties on its innovative platform. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a superior user interface, DocGenie is helping patients across geographies easily access good care.“For us, customer privacy and security of their healthcare data has always been paramount and we were anyway following the strictest protocols. So getting these certifications was a natural process for us. But these certifications validate our process & give tangible reassurance to our customers.” - says Vijay Raghunathan, Cofounder and CEO of DocGenie.“Our panel of experienced doctors follow sound protocols and we have built our platform leveraging decades of experience. This certification just reconfirms the faith and trust our doctors have placed in us. ” says Dr. Rachna Kucheria, Cofounder and Medical Director DocGenie.DocGenie continues to expand rapidly in India and is now foraying into international markets.About DocGenieDocGenie is a premier online doctor consultation platform that brings together a network of over 220+ senior doctors across 32+ specialties to deliver high-quality healthcare services. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces, DocGenie is dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes.

