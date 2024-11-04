Bold Business Ranked as Most-Loved BPO in America by Newsweek and Best Practices Institute

Bold Listed at #28 Overall on 2024 List of Most-Loved Workplaces in America

We are honored to be recognized, as creating a great employee environment has been an important strategy of ours.” — Ed Kopko, CEO of Bold Business

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bold Business is proud to announce its inclusion in Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute’s 2024 list of America’s Most-Loved Workplaces. Ranked at #28 overall, Bold Business’s recognition for outstanding employee engagement and fulfillment makes it the most-loved business process outsourcing (BPO) company in America.This accolade is the result of a comprehensive analysis conducted by the Best Practice Institute and its Love of Workplace Index, which surveys employees based on innovation, workplace belonging, collaboration, leadership trust and more. Feedback from over 1.4 million employees informed this list, with the finalists in the top 100 hailing from 24 states (plus the District of Columbia).Of the ten Florida-based companies to crack the top 100, Bold Business is the highest ranked small- to medium-sized business in the state.Employee engagement and fulfillment has been a key element of Bold’s strategy to hone its competitive edge with happy–and therefore more productive–employees, and it’s a strategy rooted in various studies.A study published in the journal Management Science found that positive affect dramatically increases productivity in sales. An Oxford University study revealed that happy employees are 13% more productive. According to the book The Employee Experience Advantage, companies that invest in employee happiness tend to be four times more profitable. These studies show that the link between employees loving their workplace is good for business–and what’s good for business is good for clients."We are honored to be recognized, as creating a great employee environment has been an important strategy of ours,” said Ed Kopko, CEO of Bold Business. “Being one of America’s most-loved workplaces helps us recruit the best employees, as who you work for matters to sought-after talent. Having high-quality, motivated talent directly benefits our clients, as does our ability to retain this top talent. In the end, our employees win and our clients win!”For more information about the America’s Most-Loved Workplaces list, visit Newsweek's America’s Most-Loved Workplaces 2024 page.Earlier in 2024, Newsweek and the Best Practices Institute ranked Bold Business at #46 on the Global Most-Loved Workplace list About Bold BusinessBold Business is a leading business process outsourcing and media company, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and services to its clients. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Bold Business is committed to driving positive change and making a meaningful impact in the industry.About NewsweekNewsweek is a premier global media organization that has been delivering high-quality journalism and in-depth analysis for over 80 years. With a reputation for integrity and accuracy, Newsweek provides insights and perspectives on the most important issues of the day.About Best Practice InstituteThe Best Practice Institute is a leading think tank and research organization dedicated to driving excellence in leadership and talent management. Through its comprehensive research, consulting services, and educational programs, the Best Practice Institute helps organizations achieve their goals and create positive, high-performance cultures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.